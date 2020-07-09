683 Dunblane Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b75f97a051 ---- AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Kenilworth Shores in desirable Winter Park. This updated home offers an open floor plan with gorgeous terrazzo flooring throughout. In the kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances along with a large breakfast bar. Pass through the french doors and enjoy the spacious and beautiful backyard. This home is convenient to grade A schools, recreational parks, restaurants, & the lovely downtown Winter Park. Sorry, no pets. Sorry, no students. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.