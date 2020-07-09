All apartments in Winter Park
683 Dunblane Dr.

683 Dunblane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

683 Dunblane Drive, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
online portal
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b75f97a051 ---- AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Kenilworth Shores in desirable Winter Park. This updated home offers an open floor plan with gorgeous terrazzo flooring throughout. In the kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances along with a large breakfast bar. Pass through the french doors and enjoy the spacious and beautiful backyard. This home is convenient to grade A schools, recreational parks, restaurants, & the lovely downtown Winter Park. Sorry, no pets. Sorry, no students. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 683 Dunblane Dr. have any available units?
683 Dunblane Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 683 Dunblane Dr. have?
Some of 683 Dunblane Dr.'s amenities include 24hr maintenance, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 683 Dunblane Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
683 Dunblane Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 683 Dunblane Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 683 Dunblane Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 683 Dunblane Dr. offer parking?
No, 683 Dunblane Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 683 Dunblane Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 683 Dunblane Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 683 Dunblane Dr. have a pool?
No, 683 Dunblane Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 683 Dunblane Dr. have accessible units?
No, 683 Dunblane Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 683 Dunblane Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 683 Dunblane Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

