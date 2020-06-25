648 W SWOOPE AVENUE

Amenities
WINTER PARK FOR RENT: PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED. Super cute, completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in downtown Winter Park. Brand new flooring, paint, windows,NEW AC,nEW kitchen cabinets, new appliances, bathroom tile work & fixtures, and INERIOR washer/dryer. Open floorplan. Living/Dining room combo. Designer light fixtures. Fenced backyard. Located just a few blocks from Park Avenue, Hannibal Square, the Winter Park Village, Rollins College and more. No smoking. Pets will be considered with an additional, non-refundable pet deposit. Move-in ready and available for immediate occupancy. Background and Credit Check required. $50 application fee. First month's rent + $2,500 security deposit. Tenant must carry renter's insurance. Easy to show.