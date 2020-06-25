All apartments in Winter Park
Winter Park, FL
648 W SWOOPE AVENUE
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

648 W SWOOPE AVENUE

648 Swoope Avenue · No Longer Available
Winter Park
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

648 Swoope Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WINTER PARK FOR RENT: PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED. Super cute, completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in downtown Winter Park. Brand new flooring, paint, windows,NEW AC,nEW kitchen cabinets, new appliances, bathroom tile work & fixtures, and INERIOR washer/dryer. Open floorplan. Living/Dining room combo. Designer light fixtures. Fenced backyard. Located just a few blocks from Park Avenue, Hannibal Square, the Winter Park Village, Rollins College and more. No smoking. Pets will be considered with an additional, non-refundable pet deposit. Move-in ready and available for immediate occupancy. Background and Credit Check required. $50 application fee. First month's rent + $2,500 security deposit. Tenant must carry renter's insurance. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 W SWOOPE AVENUE have any available units?
648 W SWOOPE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 648 W SWOOPE AVENUE have?
Some of 648 W SWOOPE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 W SWOOPE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
648 W SWOOPE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 W SWOOPE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 648 W SWOOPE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 648 W SWOOPE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 648 W SWOOPE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 648 W SWOOPE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 648 W SWOOPE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 W SWOOPE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 648 W SWOOPE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 648 W SWOOPE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 648 W SWOOPE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 648 W SWOOPE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 W SWOOPE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792

