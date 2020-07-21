All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated September 6 2019 at 1:21 AM

610 GAINES WAY

610 Gaines Way · No Longer Available
Location

610 Gaines Way, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful updated 3/3 with office in Bengerts Bend of Winter Park - This gorgeous home is just over 2500 sq ft. of living space. It has a separate living and dining room with a nice open kitchen. Terrific floor plan for entertaining with 4 floor to ceiling sliding glass door that open up into one large open walkway to the backyard. Large covered patio out back looks out into the private fenced in back yard. The master suite has a large walk in closet and updated master bathroom with separate his and hers vanities and a large stand up waterfall shower. The other two bedrooms share a jack and Jill bathroom. The 3rd bathroom is a perfect guest bathroom with access to the back yard. The office has custom built in desk and bookshelves. There is an additional half bathroom located off of the laundry room near the garage. The garage is standard 2 car garage with remote and opener. Great location minutes from 414, I4, and 1792. Close to the winter park village and downtown winter park with tons of local shopping, dining, and entertainment. This house is one of a kind and you don't want to miss out!

** small pets considered**

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.705.8559.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 GAINES WAY have any available units?
610 GAINES WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 GAINES WAY have?
Some of 610 GAINES WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 GAINES WAY currently offering any rent specials?
610 GAINES WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 GAINES WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 GAINES WAY is pet friendly.
Does 610 GAINES WAY offer parking?
Yes, 610 GAINES WAY offers parking.
Does 610 GAINES WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 GAINES WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 GAINES WAY have a pool?
No, 610 GAINES WAY does not have a pool.
Does 610 GAINES WAY have accessible units?
No, 610 GAINES WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 610 GAINES WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 GAINES WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
