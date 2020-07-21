610 GAINES WAY

Amenities

Beautiful updated 3/3 with office in Bengerts Bend of Winter Park - This gorgeous home is just over 2500 sq ft. of living space. It has a separate living and dining room with a nice open kitchen. Terrific floor plan for entertaining with 4 floor to ceiling sliding glass door that open up into one large open walkway to the backyard. Large covered patio out back looks out into the private fenced in back yard. The master suite has a large walk in closet and updated master bathroom with separate his and hers vanities and a large stand up waterfall shower. The other two bedrooms share a jack and Jill bathroom. The 3rd bathroom is a perfect guest bathroom with access to the back yard. The office has custom built in desk and bookshelves. There is an additional half bathroom located off of the laundry room near the garage. The garage is standard 2 car garage with remote and opener. Great location minutes from 414, I4, and 1792. Close to the winter park village and downtown winter park with tons of local shopping, dining, and entertainment. This house is one of a kind and you don't want to miss out!



** small pets considered**



