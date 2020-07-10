All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 541 N. Capen Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
541 N. Capen Ave.
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

541 N. Capen Ave.

541 N Capen Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

541 N Capen Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
24hr maintenance
carport
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
media room
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5aff980049 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great three bedroom home is located in the heart of Winter Park within walking distance to Park Avenue and Winter Park Village\'s shops, restaurants, and movie theater. The home includes ceramic tile throughout, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, office, Florida room, full size washer/dryer hookups, and carport. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 N. Capen Ave. have any available units?
541 N. Capen Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 N. Capen Ave. have?
Some of 541 N. Capen Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 N. Capen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
541 N. Capen Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 N. Capen Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 541 N. Capen Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 541 N. Capen Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 541 N. Capen Ave. offers parking.
Does 541 N. Capen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 N. Capen Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 N. Capen Ave. have a pool?
No, 541 N. Capen Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 541 N. Capen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 541 N. Capen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 541 N. Capen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 N. Capen Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach