450 W CANTON AVENUE

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom Winter Park home. Walk to Park Avenue shopping and dining. Featuring a light and bright kitchen, original wood floors throughout most of the home and charming brand new ceramic tile in the other living spaces, this gem is ready to be called home. Highlights include a den/office, a formal living room with a fireplace and an oversized family room perfect for entertaining. Additional features include a large fenced in backyard, formal living room and attached utility room. Lawn service is included in the rent. Call today for your private tour.