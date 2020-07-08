All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 450 W CANTON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
450 W CANTON AVENUE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

450 W CANTON AVENUE

450 Canton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

450 Canton Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom Winter Park home. Walk to Park Avenue shopping and dining. Featuring a light and bright kitchen, original wood floors throughout most of the home and charming brand new ceramic tile in the other living spaces, this gem is ready to be called home. Highlights include a den/office, a formal living room with a fireplace and an oversized family room perfect for entertaining. Additional features include a large fenced in backyard, formal living room and attached utility room. Lawn service is included in the rent. Call today for your private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 W CANTON AVENUE have any available units?
450 W CANTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 W CANTON AVENUE have?
Some of 450 W CANTON AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 W CANTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
450 W CANTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 W CANTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 450 W CANTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 450 W CANTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 450 W CANTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 450 W CANTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 W CANTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 W CANTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 450 W CANTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 450 W CANTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 450 W CANTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 450 W CANTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 W CANTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach