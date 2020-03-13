All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE

315 E New England Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

315 E New England Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
clubhouse
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Known as the Jewel of Winter Park, Villa Siena is located 2 blocks off Park Avenue and is directly across from the chic Alfond Inn. Amenities include assigned garage parking, individual storage units, luxurious community rooms, exercise facilities, roof top sitting area with a beautiful view, and much more. This beautiful two bedroom embodies the most luxurious example of city living. Residents enjoy spacious accommodations, open floor plans, large balconies, and stunning city views. Come enjoy living in the best Winter Park has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE have any available units?
315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach