315 E NEW ENGLAND AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym clubhouse ice maker

Known as the Jewel of Winter Park, Villa Siena is located 2 blocks off Park Avenue and is directly across from the chic Alfond Inn. Amenities include assigned garage parking, individual storage units, luxurious community rooms, exercise facilities, roof top sitting area with a beautiful view, and much more. This beautiful two bedroom embodies the most luxurious example of city living. Residents enjoy spacious accommodations, open floor plans, large balconies, and stunning city views. Come enjoy living in the best Winter Park has to offer!