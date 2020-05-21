All apartments in Winter Park
2836 Woodside Avenue
2836 Woodside Avenue

2836 Woodside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2836 Woodside Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f67fa0102d ---- This 3 bedroom, 1 bath Freshly Painted Home is located in a nice quite neighborhood near Glenridge Middle School and has carpet & ceramic tile throughout with single car carport, detached utility room (with W/D hookups) and large fenced backyard. Walk to Leu Gardens! Pets are okay too (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.Contact Mo at 407-571-1441 for more information. 1 Carport Carpet Fence Laundry Room Stove W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 Woodside Avenue have any available units?
2836 Woodside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2836 Woodside Avenue have?
Some of 2836 Woodside Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 Woodside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Woodside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Woodside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2836 Woodside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2836 Woodside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2836 Woodside Avenue offers parking.
Does 2836 Woodside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2836 Woodside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Woodside Avenue have a pool?
No, 2836 Woodside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2836 Woodside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2836 Woodside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Woodside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 Woodside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
