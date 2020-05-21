2836 Woodside Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f67fa0102d ---- This 3 bedroom, 1 bath Freshly Painted Home is located in a nice quite neighborhood near Glenridge Middle School and has carpet & ceramic tile throughout with single car carport, detached utility room (with W/D hookups) and large fenced backyard. Walk to Leu Gardens! Pets are okay too (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.Contact Mo at 407-571-1441 for more information. 1 Carport Carpet Fence Laundry Room Stove W/D Hookups Only