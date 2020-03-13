2573 Madeline Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2/1 Home located in Temple Terrace - Winter Park - Cozy 2/1 Home Located in Temple Terrace - Winter Park will be Available 6/19/20! This home has a nice kitchen featuring stunning white cabinets, with complimentary sand counter tops and faux stone flooring. The home includes a bonus room and utility room that can also be used as an office, bathroom with upgraded sink fixture and a large back yard. Minutes from downtown Winter Park Village, 17-92, many fine shops, restaurants and much more. Washer and Dryer are included. Large fenced backyard for outdoor entertainment. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE5829332)