2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic opportunity in the Dommerich School District! 4 bedroom, 2 bath pool home with Â¼ acre lot. Open layout with separate dining room, great room, and updated kitchen. The kitchen features wrap-around cabinetry, a large island with breakfast bar, and so much storage. The traditional, single-story ranch layout is awesome. All four bedrooms run along an extended hallway providing privacy and space to each room. The master bedroom is oversized and has glass sliders that bring in so much natural light. The master bath has double vanities, a shower, and jetted tub for relaxation. Each of the three guest bedrooms are comfortably sized and all have newer carpet. The outdoor living space in the backyard is amazing! The inground pool and open deck is complimented by tropical landscaping, mature oaks, and privacy fence. Located in Dommerich Hills this quiet neighborhood is zoned for A-rated schools and is just minutes from nearby shops and restaurants and the Winter Park YMCO, the Racquet Club and Park Avenue.