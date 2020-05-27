All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:07 PM

2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL

2521 Tuscaloosa Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2521 Tuscaloosa Trail, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic opportunity in the Dommerich School District! 4 bedroom, 2 bath pool home with Â¼ acre lot. Open layout with separate dining room, great room, and updated kitchen. The kitchen features wrap-around cabinetry, a large island with breakfast bar, and so much storage. The traditional, single-story ranch layout is awesome. All four bedrooms run along an extended hallway providing privacy and space to each room. The master bedroom is oversized and has glass sliders that bring in so much natural light. The master bath has double vanities, a shower, and jetted tub for relaxation. Each of the three guest bedrooms are comfortably sized and all have newer carpet. The outdoor living space in the backyard is amazing! The inground pool and open deck is complimented by tropical landscaping, mature oaks, and privacy fence. Located in Dommerich Hills this quiet neighborhood is zoned for A-rated schools and is just minutes from nearby shops and restaurants and the Winter Park YMCO, the Racquet Club and Park Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL have any available units?
2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL have?
Some of 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL offers parking.
Does 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL has a pool.
Does 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 TUSCALOOSA TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach