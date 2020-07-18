All apartments in Winter Park
2500 Lee Road #213
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2500 Lee Road #213

2500 Lee Road · (321) 397-2528
Location

2500 Lee Road, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2500 Lee Road #213 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
Beautiful 2/1 @ Lakeside Manor - This 2/1 condo is 2nd floor with 851 sq ft of living space. There is a small gallery kitchen with a dining area, living area, hall bath, walk in pantry and two bedrooms with windows. The unit is double door, with one door in the kitchen and one in the living room leading to the balcony. Awesome courtyard with gas grills, shuffleboard; screened community pool; community laundry; boat slips/dock on Lake Killarney. HOA BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED/fees may apply. Non-pet environment.

Any information relating to a property, regardless of source, including but not limited to square footage and lot sizes, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be personally verified through personal inspection by and/or with the appropriate professionals.

(RLNE5770265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Lee Road #213 have any available units?
2500 Lee Road #213 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Lee Road #213 have?
Some of 2500 Lee Road #213's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and shuffle board. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Lee Road #213 currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Lee Road #213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Lee Road #213 pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Lee Road #213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 2500 Lee Road #213 offer parking?
No, 2500 Lee Road #213 does not offer parking.
Does 2500 Lee Road #213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Lee Road #213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Lee Road #213 have a pool?
Yes, 2500 Lee Road #213 has a pool.
Does 2500 Lee Road #213 have accessible units?
No, 2500 Lee Road #213 does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Lee Road #213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Lee Road #213 does not have units with dishwashers.
