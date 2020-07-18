2500 Lee Road #213

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard pool shuffle board bbq/grill

Beautiful 2/1 @ Lakeside Manor - This 2/1 condo is 2nd floor with 851 sq ft of living space. There is a small gallery kitchen with a dining area, living area, hall bath, walk in pantry and two bedrooms with windows. The unit is double door, with one door in the kitchen and one in the living room leading to the balcony. Awesome courtyard with gas grills, shuffleboard; screened community pool; community laundry; boat slips/dock on Lake Killarney. HOA BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED/fees may apply. Non-pet environment.



