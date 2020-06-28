2485 Forfarshire Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE SEPT. 15TH! Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in Winter Park. Home is located in the highly sought after Brookshire Heights community. Home features tile and laminate wood flooring throughout & carpet in the bedrooms, wood burning fireplace, 2 car garage, fenced in yard & pool. Pool service is included. Home is walking distance to Winter Park High & Brookshire Elementary and within minutes from Glenridge Middle, Rollins College, Park Ave, shopping, restaurants and so much more! Don't miss out, apply today!