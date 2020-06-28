All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

2485 Forfarshire Drive

2485 Forfarshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2485 Forfarshire Drive, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SEPT. 15TH! Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in Winter Park. Home is located in the highly sought after Brookshire Heights community. Home features tile and laminate wood flooring throughout & carpet in the bedrooms, wood burning fireplace, 2 car garage, fenced in yard & pool. Pool service is included. Home is walking distance to Winter Park High & Brookshire Elementary and within minutes from Glenridge Middle, Rollins College, Park Ave, shopping, restaurants and so much more! Don't miss out, apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2485 Forfarshire Drive have any available units?
2485 Forfarshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2485 Forfarshire Drive have?
Some of 2485 Forfarshire Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2485 Forfarshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2485 Forfarshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2485 Forfarshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2485 Forfarshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2485 Forfarshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2485 Forfarshire Drive offers parking.
Does 2485 Forfarshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2485 Forfarshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2485 Forfarshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2485 Forfarshire Drive has a pool.
Does 2485 Forfarshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2485 Forfarshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2485 Forfarshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2485 Forfarshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
