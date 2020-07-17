All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 228 Rippling Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
228 Rippling Lane
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

228 Rippling Lane

228 Rippling Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

228 Rippling Lane, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Winter Park Home with Access to Lake Killarney - Enjoy the Easy Winter Park Lifestyle in this Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Home with deeded access to Lake Killarney. Highlights include wood burning fireplace, spacious screened patio for entertaining, beautiful updated kitchen with breakfast nook, granite and updated all stainless appliances. The house has been recently painted inside, a remodeled master bathroom and brand new A/C System. Additional highlights include custom California closets, French doors, gorgeous baths, custom 20" tile floors, a utility closet with washer/dryer included and more! There's even a bonus room for an office or game room! Situated on a beautifully landscaped lot with convenient access to I-4 and Winter Park Village. Don't let this opportunity pass you by! Rent includes lawn maintenance and alarm service.

(RLNE2196583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Rippling Lane have any available units?
228 Rippling Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 Rippling Lane have?
Some of 228 Rippling Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Rippling Lane currently offering any rent specials?
228 Rippling Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Rippling Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Rippling Lane is pet friendly.
Does 228 Rippling Lane offer parking?
No, 228 Rippling Lane does not offer parking.
Does 228 Rippling Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 Rippling Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Rippling Lane have a pool?
No, 228 Rippling Lane does not have a pool.
Does 228 Rippling Lane have accessible units?
No, 228 Rippling Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Rippling Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Rippling Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach