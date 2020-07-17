228 Rippling Lane

Amenities

Charming Winter Park Home with Access to Lake Killarney - Enjoy the Easy Winter Park Lifestyle in this Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Home with deeded access to Lake Killarney. Highlights include wood burning fireplace, spacious screened patio for entertaining, beautiful updated kitchen with breakfast nook, granite and updated all stainless appliances. The house has been recently painted inside, a remodeled master bathroom and brand new A/C System. Additional highlights include custom California closets, French doors, gorgeous baths, custom 20" tile floors, a utility closet with washer/dryer included and more! There's even a bonus room for an office or game room! Situated on a beautifully landscaped lot with convenient access to I-4 and Winter Park Village. Don't let this opportunity pass you by! Rent includes lawn maintenance and alarm service.



(RLNE2196583)