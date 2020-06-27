All apartments in Winter Park
214 S Center St
214 S Center St

214 S Center St · No Longer Available
Location

214 S Center St, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Property Amenities
Winter Park Apartment above Park Ave Retail - Property Id: 142313

Great studio apartment OR office/retail. Walk to Rollins! Plus, you could get keys and move in today!

World class location above Park Ave in downtown Winter Park! It's on the second floor of the Chico's building. The entrance is on the back of the building so it's technically on S. Center Street.

There's no parking but who would ever need it in this location! You can walk to all the restaurants and shops. It's also an easy walk to Rollins and students are welcome.

The great room is approximately 17 feet x 12 feet. It has a much more open feel than any other studio I have seen. There is also a full kitchen and a full bathroom including shower - even the washer and dryer are included. You get exposed brick, central A/C, and real hardwood floors throughout.

This space was professionally cleaned and is available immediately. Ask me for a video. With a location and price like this it will be rented fast. Call Joe at 407-894-1911 to reserve it before anyone else gets a chance!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142313p
Property Id 142313

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5059267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 S Center St have any available units?
214 S Center St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 S Center St have?
Some of 214 S Center St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 S Center St currently offering any rent specials?
214 S Center St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 S Center St pet-friendly?
No, 214 S Center St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 214 S Center St offer parking?
No, 214 S Center St does not offer parking.
Does 214 S Center St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 S Center St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 S Center St have a pool?
No, 214 S Center St does not have a pool.
Does 214 S Center St have accessible units?
No, 214 S Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 214 S Center St have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 S Center St does not have units with dishwashers.
