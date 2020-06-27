214 S Center St

Amenities

Winter Park Apartment above Park Ave Retail - Property Id: 142313



Great studio apartment OR office/retail. Walk to Rollins! Plus, you could get keys and move in today!



World class location above Park Ave in downtown Winter Park! It's on the second floor of the Chico's building. The entrance is on the back of the building so it's technically on S. Center Street.



There's no parking but who would ever need it in this location! You can walk to all the restaurants and shops. It's also an easy walk to Rollins and students are welcome.



The great room is approximately 17 feet x 12 feet. It has a much more open feel than any other studio I have seen. There is also a full kitchen and a full bathroom including shower - even the washer and dryer are included. You get exposed brick, central A/C, and real hardwood floors throughout.



This space was professionally cleaned and is available immediately. Ask me for a video. With a location and price like this it will be rented fast. Call Joe at 407-894-1911 to reserve it before anyone else gets a chance!

No Pets Allowed



