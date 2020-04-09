All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1879 SUNSET DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1879 SUNSET DRIVE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:42 PM

1879 SUNSET DRIVE

1879 Sunset Drive · (407) 595-3272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1879 Sunset Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2743 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a rare opportunity to live on the brick streets of Olde Winter Park minutes from Park Avenue and the best shopping and dining in the city. This wonderful five bedroom home features a downstairs master suite with stunning hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings plus a main level den / office that may function as an additional guest bedroom. The renovated kitchen boasts new wood cabinetry, granite countertops, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and opens into the spacious family room with a corner fireplace. Upstairs are three bedrooms with access to the second floor balcony overlooking the large and private homesite. The location offers easy access to Winter Park schools - including an short bike ride to the zoned elementary school. This property includes all appliances, including the washer and dryer, and full lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1879 SUNSET DRIVE have any available units?
1879 SUNSET DRIVE has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1879 SUNSET DRIVE have?
Some of 1879 SUNSET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1879 SUNSET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1879 SUNSET DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1879 SUNSET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1879 SUNSET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1879 SUNSET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1879 SUNSET DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1879 SUNSET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1879 SUNSET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1879 SUNSET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1879 SUNSET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1879 SUNSET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1879 SUNSET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1879 SUNSET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1879 SUNSET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1879 SUNSET DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity