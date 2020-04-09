1879 SUNSET DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a rare opportunity to live on the brick streets of Olde Winter Park minutes from Park Avenue and the best shopping and dining in the city. This wonderful five bedroom home features a downstairs master suite with stunning hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings plus a main level den / office that may function as an additional guest bedroom. The renovated kitchen boasts new wood cabinetry, granite countertops, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and opens into the spacious family room with a corner fireplace. Upstairs are three bedrooms with access to the second floor balcony overlooking the large and private homesite. The location offers easy access to Winter Park schools - including an short bike ride to the zoned elementary school. This property includes all appliances, including the washer and dryer, and full lawn care.