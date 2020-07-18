All apartments in Winter Park
1768 ELIZABETHS WALK

1768 Elizabeth's Walk · (407) 629-6330
Location

1768 Elizabeth's Walk, Winter Park, FL 32789
Windsong

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,888

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2986 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Rare opportunity to lease at the Windsong community in Winter Park. Beautifully designed custom home nicely situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. Available for short term lease ending May 2021.This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath + office home has been meticulously maintained and is ready for move in. As you enter through the double mahogany doors you will notice the large family room with vaulted ceilings with plenty of natural light. The large office and master suite are located on the first floor. The master suite boasts a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, large tub with separate shower. The chef's kitchen features a 60" 6-burner WOLF gas cooktop with griddle, double oven, SubZero refrigerator, warming oven, ample barstool seating, and separate bar area. The four bedrooms on the second floor comprise of two that share a jack and jill style bathroom, one bedroom with an en-suite, and one bedroom that could be used as a bonus/media room. The large screened patio comes with a bar area, with cabinets, two cooling drawers and a sink. The patio is equipped with a remote controlled screen that opens to the beautifully appointed and landscaped fenced backyard. There is a gas line connected TEC outdoor grill, pergola, and a sitting area including stone table & chairs w/plenty of room to entertain. Other home features include: closet organizers in every bedroom closet, plantation shutters throughout the home, large utility/Laundry room with plenty of cabinets/counter space and a sink. Windsong has 2 community pools, cabanas, splash pad, playground, and 2 docks with access to the Winter Park Chain of Lakes...located close to Baldwin Park and A-rated schools! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). Schedule your showing today, this home will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1768 ELIZABETHS WALK have any available units?
1768 ELIZABETHS WALK has a unit available for $4,888 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1768 ELIZABETHS WALK have?
Some of 1768 ELIZABETHS WALK's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1768 ELIZABETHS WALK currently offering any rent specials?
1768 ELIZABETHS WALK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768 ELIZABETHS WALK pet-friendly?
Yes, 1768 ELIZABETHS WALK is pet friendly.
Does 1768 ELIZABETHS WALK offer parking?
Yes, 1768 ELIZABETHS WALK offers parking.
Does 1768 ELIZABETHS WALK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1768 ELIZABETHS WALK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768 ELIZABETHS WALK have a pool?
Yes, 1768 ELIZABETHS WALK has a pool.
Does 1768 ELIZABETHS WALK have accessible units?
No, 1768 ELIZABETHS WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 1768 ELIZABETHS WALK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1768 ELIZABETHS WALK has units with dishwashers.
