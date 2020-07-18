1768 ELIZABETHS WALK

Amenities

Rare opportunity to lease at the Windsong community in Winter Park. Beautifully designed custom home nicely situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. Available for short term lease ending May 2021.This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath + office home has been meticulously maintained and is ready for move in. As you enter through the double mahogany doors you will notice the large family room with vaulted ceilings with plenty of natural light. The large office and master suite are located on the first floor. The master suite boasts a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, large tub with separate shower. The chef's kitchen features a 60" 6-burner WOLF gas cooktop with griddle, double oven, SubZero refrigerator, warming oven, ample barstool seating, and separate bar area. The four bedrooms on the second floor comprise of two that share a jack and jill style bathroom, one bedroom with an en-suite, and one bedroom that could be used as a bonus/media room. The large screened patio comes with a bar area, with cabinets, two cooling drawers and a sink. The patio is equipped with a remote controlled screen that opens to the beautifully appointed and landscaped fenced backyard. There is a gas line connected TEC outdoor grill, pergola, and a sitting area including stone table & chairs w/plenty of room to entertain. Other home features include: closet organizers in every bedroom closet, plantation shutters throughout the home, large utility/Laundry room with plenty of cabinets/counter space and a sink. Windsong has 2 community pools, cabanas, splash pad, playground, and 2 docks with access to the Winter Park Chain of Lakes...located close to Baldwin Park and A-rated schools! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). Schedule your showing today, this home will not last.