Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool

Stunning two bed one bath first -floor apartment. The kitchen brings black appliances oak cabinets and new title floors. From the living room to the dining room and throughout the hall into the two bedrooms. Large open floor concept with a private patio that brings in plenty of natural light. This home also includes washer/dryer in unit and ceiling fans in both bedrooms.

Community pool with a playground clubhouse and assigned parking. Walking distance to Ale House LA Fitness Whole Foods and the Winter Park Village. Minutes to Park Ave and Two miles to Maitlands Lake Lilly Park with Farmers Market. About 2.5 miles from Rollins College. Easy I-4 access. Nine minutes from downtown Orlando either via I-4 or 17-92

Requirements

600 Credit Score

Background Check

Income 2 Times Monthly Rent

Application Fee $50.00

HOA Application Fee $75.00

Apply Online at Douglas E. Homes.Com



NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600 have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.