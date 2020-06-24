All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

1628 ELIZABETHS WALK

1628 Elizabeth's Walk · No Longer Available
Location

1628 Elizabeth's Walk, Winter Park, FL 32789
Windsong

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
hot tub
Located in the desirable community of Windsong in Winter Park, this stunning home offers more than 3,500 SF of well-appointed living space including 4 bedrooms & 2/1 bathrooms. Be immediately impressed with a welcoming foyer & two story living room ceiling filled with natural light. Custom built ins, fireplace & wall of French doors invite you to enjoy the outdoor living space w/ an elaborate kitchen, fireplace, heated spa & garden all enclosed behind a six foot privacy wall. The spacious gourmet kitchen is equipped with brick floors, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including built in Dacor convection oven & microwave, 42" Sub-Zero fridge, 36" gas cook top & vent hood, a built-in warming drawer within the center island, walk-in pantry & breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to an eat-in area with views of the outdoor living space. The formal dining room is separated from the living room by a butler pantry w/wet bar & wine cooler. The spacious 1st floor master suite offers a large bathroom w/ double vanities, jetted spa tub, & generous closet w/ built-in organization. A wine cellar is conveniently tucked under the elegant staircase leading you to the 2nd floor with 2 additional bedrooms equipped w/ a full bathroom & bonus room. The fourth bedroom is currently used as an office with a built in desk, but could also be used as an extra bedroom, fitness room, playroom, etc. Enjoy all this home has to offer including the Windsong amenities & access to the Winter Park Chain of Lakes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 ELIZABETHS WALK have any available units?
1628 ELIZABETHS WALK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 ELIZABETHS WALK have?
Some of 1628 ELIZABETHS WALK's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 ELIZABETHS WALK currently offering any rent specials?
1628 ELIZABETHS WALK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 ELIZABETHS WALK pet-friendly?
No, 1628 ELIZABETHS WALK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1628 ELIZABETHS WALK offer parking?
Yes, 1628 ELIZABETHS WALK offers parking.
Does 1628 ELIZABETHS WALK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1628 ELIZABETHS WALK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 ELIZABETHS WALK have a pool?
No, 1628 ELIZABETHS WALK does not have a pool.
Does 1628 ELIZABETHS WALK have accessible units?
No, 1628 ELIZABETHS WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 ELIZABETHS WALK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 ELIZABETHS WALK has units with dishwashers.
