1628 ELIZABETHS WALK

Located in the desirable community of Windsong in Winter Park, this stunning home offers more than 3,500 SF of well-appointed living space including 4 bedrooms & 2/1 bathrooms. Be immediately impressed with a welcoming foyer & two story living room ceiling filled with natural light. Custom built ins, fireplace & wall of French doors invite you to enjoy the outdoor living space w/ an elaborate kitchen, fireplace, heated spa & garden all enclosed behind a six foot privacy wall. The spacious gourmet kitchen is equipped with brick floors, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including built in Dacor convection oven & microwave, 42" Sub-Zero fridge, 36" gas cook top & vent hood, a built-in warming drawer within the center island, walk-in pantry & breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to an eat-in area with views of the outdoor living space. The formal dining room is separated from the living room by a butler pantry w/wet bar & wine cooler. The spacious 1st floor master suite offers a large bathroom w/ double vanities, jetted spa tub, & generous closet w/ built-in organization. A wine cellar is conveniently tucked under the elegant staircase leading you to the 2nd floor with 2 additional bedrooms equipped w/ a full bathroom & bonus room. The fourth bedroom is currently used as an office with a built in desk, but could also be used as an extra bedroom, fitness room, playroom, etc. Enjoy all this home has to offer including the Windsong amenities & access to the Winter Park Chain of Lakes!