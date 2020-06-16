Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool garage

1625 Tioga Trail Available 06/10/20 WINTER PARK POOL HOME WITH WINTER PARK SCHOOLS! (Orange County Winter Park Schools) - A RARE FIND IN WINTER PARK!! 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, POOL, AND FENCED BACKYARD.



AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN EARLY JUNE.



GREAT HOME IN WONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD, perfect location with sought after Winter Park Schools!! Very seldom do nice rental homes come available in the school district of Dommerich, Maitland Middle and Winter Park High!!! This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. There is wood flooring in all of the main areas and bedrooms for easy care. As you walk into the home you will enter into the foyer which connects to the front Living Room. There are large windows in the Living Room letting in plenty of natural light. The Living Room connects to the formal Dining Room. The Kitchen has white cabinets, a large pantry, Corian counter-tops and all of the standard appliances (side-by-side refrigerator, smooth top range/stove, microwave, and dishwasher). The Kitchen also has a small Eat-In Breakfast area. In the middle of the home is the Great Room with large wood burning fireplace. From the Great Room the screened porch can be accessed through sliding glass doors.



The split floor plan has the Master Bedroom and Bathroom located on the opposite side of the house from Bedrooms 2, 3, and 4. The Master Bedroom has a ceiling fan and connect to the pool area through sliding glass doors. The Master Bathroom has a two-sink vanity and spacious shower. Bedrooms 2, 3 and 4 all have ceiling fans. The 2nd full bathroom connects directly to Bedroom 2 and also the Laundry Room. The 3rd full bathroom is in the hallway between Bedrooms 3 and 4.



The beautiful backyard and pool make this space a private oasis to relax and also entertain friends and family. Did we mention this house is in a great location! There are three city/county parks within walking and biking distance.



BASIC POOL AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT.



THREE VEHICLES MAX



Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.



****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

Prospective tenants that proactively completed and had their lease applications approved are given priority when scheduling appointments.

#48901



(RLNE5644732)