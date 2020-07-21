All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

1541 ONECO AVENUE

1541 Oneco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1541 Oneco Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location in Winter Park...this home has been completely redone with stone and wood floors...The kitchen has stainless appliances and opens out to the family room with fireplace...French doors off the family room that go out to wood deck...large fenced back yard
Available now.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 ONECO AVENUE have any available units?
1541 ONECO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 ONECO AVENUE have?
Some of 1541 ONECO AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 ONECO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1541 ONECO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 ONECO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1541 ONECO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1541 ONECO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1541 ONECO AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1541 ONECO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 ONECO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 ONECO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1541 ONECO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1541 ONECO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1541 ONECO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 ONECO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 ONECO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
