Great location in Winter Park...this home has been completely redone with stone and wood floors...The kitchen has stainless appliances and opens out to the family room with fireplace...French doors off the family room that go out to wood deck...large fenced back yard Available now.....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1541 ONECO AVENUE have any available units?
1541 ONECO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.