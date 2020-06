Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing upgraded centrally located home. One story 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Location is amazing near jobs and main roads of Winter Park. High ceilings in living and master bedroom. Enjoy with family and friends the spacious open kitchen. Spacious master bathroom with separate tub and shower with double sinks. Cozy naturally shaded back patio, ideal for lunch or dining under the stars. House was upgraded recently. New roof and new window blinds for comfort and privacy. One car attached garage and spacious interior laundry make this home very special.



MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: Credit Score +700. Lower credit score will require additional deposit (s).

Step 1. Complete online Non-Refundable Application Fee: $60/adult. All adults must be screened.

Step 2. Upon application approval, tenant(s) will pay with Cashier’s Check or Money Order.

First month Plus two months security deposits. Non Refundable pet deposit $300.00 (up to 18 lbs. if applicable) and $165.00 Non-Refundable Lease Fee. Supporting documents include (and not limited to) last 3 months bank statements. Last 3 pay stubs W2.