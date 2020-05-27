1429 INDIANA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest parking hot tub

NEW CUSTOM CONSTRUCTION IN WINTER PARK 32789 UNDER $3500/mo!!! Stunning coastal modern home, wide open and very bright living areas, 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, with lush tropical landscaping situated perfectly just 5-10 minutes from downtown Winter Park or downtown Orlando, and easy access anywhere around town (no need to get on I-4!). Interior features include unparalleled window/door package, extensive natural lighting with scenic views to exterior gardens and private fenced yard. Finishes include authentic reclaimed European oak wood flooring throughout, 10’ ceilings, LED lighting, security system, surround sound wiring, centralized On-Q AV closet with 6 cabling, solid core 8' doors, beautiful chef’s kitchen with marble island, backsplash & countertops, sleek moldings & detailed custom millwork, walnut cabinetry and more! Spacious Master retreat with tranquil spa-like bath and oversized walk-in closet. This Parade of Homes award-winning builder, included outstanding features & value, was designed to entertain with minimum maintenance - including concrete flat tile roof, custom metal Bahama shutters, spray foam insulation, Low-E glass, block construction, etc. No expense was spared creating this extremely efficient Florida Coastal Home on a beautiful brick lined Olde Winter Park quiet street. Private garage, guest parking and private fenced yards. 2 total new custom homes on site... must see to appreciate this incredible property!