Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:25 PM

1429 INDIANA AVENUE

1429 Indiana Avenue · (407) 399-5870
Location

1429 Indiana Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1939 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
NEW CUSTOM CONSTRUCTION IN WINTER PARK 32789 UNDER $3500/mo!!! Stunning coastal modern home, wide open and very bright living areas, 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, with lush tropical landscaping situated perfectly just 5-10 minutes from downtown Winter Park or downtown Orlando, and easy access anywhere around town (no need to get on I-4!). Interior features include unparalleled window/door package, extensive natural lighting with scenic views to exterior gardens and private fenced yard. Finishes include authentic reclaimed European oak wood flooring throughout, 10’ ceilings, LED lighting, security system, surround sound wiring, centralized On-Q AV closet with 6 cabling, solid core 8' doors, beautiful chef’s kitchen with marble island, backsplash & countertops, sleek moldings & detailed custom millwork, walnut cabinetry and more! Spacious Master retreat with tranquil spa-like bath and oversized walk-in closet. This Parade of Homes award-winning builder, included outstanding features & value, was designed to entertain with minimum maintenance - including concrete flat tile roof, custom metal Bahama shutters, spray foam insulation, Low-E glass, block construction, etc. No expense was spared creating this extremely efficient Florida Coastal Home on a beautiful brick lined Olde Winter Park quiet street. Private garage, guest parking and private fenced yards. 2 total new custom homes on site... must see to appreciate this incredible property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 INDIANA AVENUE have any available units?
1429 INDIANA AVENUE has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 INDIANA AVENUE have?
Some of 1429 INDIANA AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 INDIANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1429 INDIANA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 INDIANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1429 INDIANA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1429 INDIANA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1429 INDIANA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1429 INDIANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 INDIANA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 INDIANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1429 INDIANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1429 INDIANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1429 INDIANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 INDIANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 INDIANA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
