1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

This home is equipped with everything you need for hassle-free living! Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to lease immediately. Come see this charming ONE STORY home with 2 Beds, 1 Bath & 1 Car Garage on a corner lot. Plenty of living areas in the home, featuring an updated Kitchen, New A/C, dining area just off the Kitchen, enclosed porch with spacious backyard, bonus room off of the living room and washer/dryer in the attached garage. Included in Lease: Landscaping & Pest Control Service. Enjoy living in one of the most desirable areas of town - close to golf courses, Park Ave shopping, Winter Park Village, Enzian theater and more! Experience ease of lifestyle and in-town living! Walk or bike to area attractions -the WP Boat Tour, Rollins College or Morse Museum. Property is zoned for highly rated Winter Park schools! Pet friendly!