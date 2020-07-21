All apartments in Winter Park
1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE

1350 Ridgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Ridgewood Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
This home is equipped with everything you need for hassle-free living! Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to lease immediately. Come see this charming ONE STORY home with 2 Beds, 1 Bath & 1 Car Garage on a corner lot. Plenty of living areas in the home, featuring an updated Kitchen, New A/C, dining area just off the Kitchen, enclosed porch with spacious backyard, bonus room off of the living room and washer/dryer in the attached garage. Included in Lease: Landscaping & Pest Control Service. Enjoy living in one of the most desirable areas of town - close to golf courses, Park Ave shopping, Winter Park Village, Enzian theater and more! Experience ease of lifestyle and in-town living! Walk or bike to area attractions -the WP Boat Tour, Rollins College or Morse Museum. Property is zoned for highly rated Winter Park schools! Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 RIDGEWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
