1049 Aragon Avenue

Spacious 2/2.5 - Perfectly located Townhome for Rent in Winter Park! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



Perfectly located within the Gorgeous Cobble-Stone Streets of Winter Park!



-New Carpet

- Beautiful tile and wood floors throughout living areas

- Two large master suites with walk-in closets and plenty of storage

- Lawn care service included

-One car garage

-Private and serene fenced-in courtyard - perfect for your next summer BBQ



Ride your bike or even walk to some of Winter Park's award winning restaurants and shops



Trader Joes - .6 miles

Park Avenue - 1.1 miles

Publix - .2 miles

Winter Park Village - 1 mile

Whole Foods - 1.2 miles



Do not miss this great opportunity to live and experience all that Winter Park has to offer!



12 - Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup

