1049 Aragon Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

1049 Aragon Avenue

1049 Aragon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1049 Aragon Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2/2.5 - Perfectly located Townhome for Rent in Winter Park! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

Perfectly located within the Gorgeous Cobble-Stone Streets of Winter Park!

-New Carpet
- Beautiful tile and wood floors throughout living areas
- Two large master suites with walk-in closets and plenty of storage
- Lawn care service included
-One car garage
-Private and serene fenced-in courtyard - perfect for your next summer BBQ

Ride your bike or even walk to some of Winter Park's award winning restaurants and shops

Trader Joes - .6 miles
Park Avenue - 1.1 miles
Publix - .2 miles
Winter Park Village - 1 mile
Whole Foods - 1.2 miles

Do not miss this great opportunity to live and experience all that Winter Park has to offer!

12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE2536954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Aragon Avenue have any available units?
1049 Aragon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 Aragon Avenue have?
Some of 1049 Aragon Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 Aragon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Aragon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Aragon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1049 Aragon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1049 Aragon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1049 Aragon Avenue offers parking.
Does 1049 Aragon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Aragon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Aragon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1049 Aragon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Aragon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1049 Aragon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Aragon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 Aragon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
