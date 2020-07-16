All apartments in Winter Haven
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

622 Avenue S NE

622 Avenue S Northeast · (407) 999-6791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

622 Avenue S Northeast, Winter Haven, FL 33881

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 622 Avenue S NE · Avail. Sep 4

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
622 Avenue S NE Available 09/04/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN
622 AVENUE S NE
WINTER HAVEN, FL 33881
Rent: $850/month
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice large yard in the heart of Winter Haven. Very affordable and just steps away from public park and lakefront. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $950, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one month’s rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE3430758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Avenue S NE have any available units?
622 Avenue S NE has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
Is 622 Avenue S NE currently offering any rent specials?
622 Avenue S NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Avenue S NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Avenue S NE is pet friendly.
Does 622 Avenue S NE offer parking?
No, 622 Avenue S NE does not offer parking.
Does 622 Avenue S NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Avenue S NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Avenue S NE have a pool?
No, 622 Avenue S NE does not have a pool.
Does 622 Avenue S NE have accessible units?
Yes, 622 Avenue S NE has accessible units.
Does 622 Avenue S NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Avenue S NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Avenue S NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Avenue S NE does not have units with air conditioning.
