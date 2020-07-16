Amenities

pet friendly accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible

622 Avenue S NE Available 09/04/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN

622 AVENUE S NE

WINTER HAVEN, FL 33881

Rent: $850/month

3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom

Nice large yard in the heart of Winter Haven. Very affordable and just steps away from public park and lakefront. PETS ARE WELCOME



This home is owned and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.



There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $950, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one month’s rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.



This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.



(RLNE3430758)