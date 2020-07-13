All apartments in Winter Haven
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Briarcrest at Winter Haven

200 Avenue K SE · (863) 209-7164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 · Avail. Sep 11

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 290 · Avail. Jul 23

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 293 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 200 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Briarcrest at Winter Haven.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
internet cafe
dog park
gym
playground
pool
internet access
online portal
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
Surrounded by an established oak tree canopy, Briarcrest at Winter Haven Apartments is located just off of 1st Avenue in the heart of Winter Haven. This charming community is close to Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Legoland with plenty of shopping, restaurants and attractions. Known as the "Chain of Lakes City". Winter Haven is noted for its 14 connecting lakes, and 31 additional lakes within the city limits. Briarcrest at Winter Haven is professionally managed by Robbins Property Associates LLC. As a respected leader in the apartments industry for over 30 years, Robbins has established a reputation for putting their residents' comfort and convenience first. Let Briarcrest at Winter Haven be your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 Individual / $100 Married Couple
Deposit: One Month's Rent or $350 Approval Fee Non-Refundable
Move-in Fees: $150 Administrative Fee, Non-Refundable
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $300 Non-Refundable for 1 pet/ $450 Non-Refundable for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15 per month/pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; 80 lb weight limit. Pet Damage Insurance Required.
Parking Details: Other. Parking lot available. Please call our leasing office for more parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Briarcrest at Winter Haven have any available units?
Briarcrest at Winter Haven has 4 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does Briarcrest at Winter Haven have?
Some of Briarcrest at Winter Haven's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Briarcrest at Winter Haven currently offering any rent specials?
Briarcrest at Winter Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Briarcrest at Winter Haven pet-friendly?
Yes, Briarcrest at Winter Haven is pet friendly.
Does Briarcrest at Winter Haven offer parking?
Yes, Briarcrest at Winter Haven offers parking.
Does Briarcrest at Winter Haven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Briarcrest at Winter Haven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Briarcrest at Winter Haven have a pool?
Yes, Briarcrest at Winter Haven has a pool.
Does Briarcrest at Winter Haven have accessible units?
No, Briarcrest at Winter Haven does not have accessible units.
Does Briarcrest at Winter Haven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Briarcrest at Winter Haven has units with dishwashers.
