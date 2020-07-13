Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area internet cafe dog park gym playground pool internet access online portal tennis court cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar

Surrounded by an established oak tree canopy, Briarcrest at Winter Haven Apartments is located just off of 1st Avenue in the heart of Winter Haven. This charming community is close to Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Legoland with plenty of shopping, restaurants and attractions. Known as the "Chain of Lakes City". Winter Haven is noted for its 14 connecting lakes, and 31 additional lakes within the city limits. Briarcrest at Winter Haven is professionally managed by Robbins Property Associates LLC. As a respected leader in the apartments industry for over 30 years, Robbins has established a reputation for putting their residents' comfort and convenience first. Let Briarcrest at Winter Haven be your new home.