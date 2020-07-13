Briarcrest at Winter Haven

Lease Length: 7, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 Individual / $100 Married Couple
Deposit: One Month's Rent or $350 Approval Fee Non-Refundable
Move-in Fees: $150 Administrative Fee, Non-Refundable
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $300 Non-Refundable for 1 pet/ $450 Non-Refundable for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15 per month/pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; 80 lb weight limit. Pet Damage Insurance Required.