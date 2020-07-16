Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Winter Haven, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Winter Haven renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$946
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$911
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
842 AVENUE F NE
842 Avenue F Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
412 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Light and airy 1 bed 1 bath unit available for rent. Large living room/dinning, large bedroom with 2 closets, small kitchen w pantry, and full bath. Water, sewer, cable, trash removal and outside maintenance included in rental price.
Results within 10 miles of Winter Haven
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
9 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
123 Units Available
Springs at Posner Park
2010 Jennifer Dr, Davenport, FL
Studio
$1,141
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1143 sqft
Springs at Posner Park is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Davenport, FL. Enjoy the privacy and convenience of our townhome-style floor plans.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3875 Horizon Hill Dr.
3875 Horizon Hill Drive, Highland City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,505
1748 sqft
4/2 Available 5/1 - 4 bedroom 2 bath, formal dining and living room, Split plan, wood laminate floors, open kitchen with breakfast bar and nook, inside laundry room, spacious master bedroom and bath that boasts step in shower and soaking tub, 2 car

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Millers Manor
395 W. Ethelene St.
395 West Ethelene Street, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1025 sqft
395 W. Ethelene St. Available 08/10/20 3/2 in N. Bartow - This immaculate 3 bedroom home is conveniently located near Hwy 60, Lakeland & the Polk Parkway. The home features a formal living room and family room along with a inside utility room.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
508 S 8th St
508 South 8th Street, Lake Wales, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
730 sqft
Cozy 1 bedrom duplex in Lake Wales - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Lake Wales. Home has beautiful dark wooden floors in living room and bedroom area, Move in ready.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1715 SHAD LANE
1715 Shad Lane, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1441 sqft
This beautiful home has everything you need and more! This open and spacious floor plan offers tile, carpet and wood laminate flooring throughout, with many unique designer features such as crown molding, custom painted and much more! Kitchen
City Guide for Winter Haven, FL

With a name like Winter Haven, you just know that living here is going to be pleasant. With year-round warm weather, long, sunny days on the lake, and plenty of affordable apartments for rent, this little city is bound to make any renter happy. So, read on my friends, and I'll tell you all about the Winter Haven renter's life.

A typical day in the life of a local Winter Havenian? Well, first of all, you've got to start your day out on the water, when the wind and party boats are still sleeping, and the lake is as smooth as butter. In these wee hours of the morning, it is perfect for fishing, skiing (or barefoot skiing), and wakeboarding. Oh, and the sights are oh so beautiful! Mornings are also a great time for a round of golf, before that hot sun starts playing tricks on your golf game. After a hard day on the lake or the golf course, there are plenty of great restaurants, BBQ joints, taverns, and pubs to socialize, talk golf, or tell your fish stories to friends, neighbors, and friendly bartenders. It's an easy going life, so get ready to kick back and enjoy it.

Budget-minded renters will be happy to know that Winter Haven has plenty of inexpensive apartments for rent, as well as some affordable rental homes and duplexes. A typical apartment rental costs between $500and $750. There are lots of amazing rental properties in this price range, many with lakefront or lake views. Lakeside villa-style apartments can be rented for as little as $470! And, you can even find some nice, big duplexes near a lake for around $500. If you can spend more than $900 a month on housing, then get ready to live large. Houses for rent with nice, big yards, lakefront, and a dock can be had for $1,200 to $2,000, depending on the size and extravagance of the rental. There is also a nice retirement community of mobile homes on Lake Henry in the Swiss Golf and Tennis Club. If you are 55-years-old or better, then these lakeside rentals on the golf course can be rented for just $900.

As far as amenities go, there are many different varieties. Nearly all apartments for rent come with a swimming pool, some with a heated swimming pool. A gym, laundry room, clubhouse, volleyball court, and tennis courts are also common. However, there are a few apartments for rent around town with no amenities at all, so if you are in desperate need of a laundry room or a swimming pool, just have a look at the amenities in our listings.

Pets are more than welcome in this little city. Most places advertise "cats allowed" alongside "dogs allowed", with a few apartments and houses for rent allowing larger breeds. However, if you are bringing along a dog that weighs more than 50 pounds, then don't hesitate to seal the deal, as these big-dog-friendly landlords can be few and far between.

So, that's the life of the Winter Haven renter. Good luck on the apartment hunt!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Winter Haven, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Winter Haven renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

