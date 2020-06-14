Apartment List
/
FL
/
winter haven
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:15 AM

69 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Winter Haven, FL

Finding an apartment in Winter Haven that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$783
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$897
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
9 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
510 Avenue U NE
510 Avenue U Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1073 sqft
510 Avenue U NE Available 07/02/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN 510 AVENUE U NE WINTER HAVEN, FL 33881 Rent: $925/month 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard and affordable rental home in

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1824 Lake Mariam Dr.
1824 Lake Mariam Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
923 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Duplex in Winter Haven - A very nice and quite 2-Bedroom, 2-bathroom in Winter Haven. This unit includes the utilities: water & trash (RLNE3857897)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Quentin Ave. NW
231 Quentin Avenue Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
231 Quentin NW, Winterhaven - Single Family Home, New ROOF, Paint, kitchen, bath, deck and window AC units. (RLNE5844228)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3218 Whispering Trails Ave
3218 Whispering Trails Avenue, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1253 sqft
Cozy and well manicured One Story home available in Winter Haven! A must see! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat in kitchen and a spacious Covered Lanai (porch), and fenced in backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lakes At Lucerne Park
1 Unit Available
268 Oleander St
268 Oleander Street, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
Like new and stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Winter Haven! Huge, open living and kitchen areas. Massive master bedroom! Clean and luxurious! Beautiful, spacious kitchen with large island/breakfast bar.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
310 Farnol Street Southwest
310 Farnol Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$715
580 sqft
Cute Studio Apt in Winter Haven just minutes from down town!! Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2520 Avenue A Southwest
2520 Avenue E Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Orangewood
1 Unit Available
1715 Lake Shipp Drive
1715 Lake Shipp Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1324 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2684 Whispering Trails Drive
2684 Whispering Trails Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1148 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6589 Crescent Loop
6589 Crescent Loop, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1683 sqft
6589 Crescent Loop Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous, 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home - This home is only a few years old and features update appliances and a screened in patio as well as being zoned for the best schools!! Lessee(s) are required to provide

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
601 Ridge Terrace
601 Ridge Terrace, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bathroom in Winter Haven - This newly renovated 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!! The home sits in a quiet community
Results within 1 mile of Winter Haven

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
320 Lake Daisy Loop
320 Lake Daisy Loop, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1315 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1024 30th St NW
1024 30th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home - Property Id: 291643 Beautifully remodeled home in quiet neighborhood. New interior and exterior paint, new flooring, remodel bathroom & kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and much more. This home is move-in ready.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
459 Majestic Gardens Blvd
459 Majestic Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quarter acre lot in the gated community of The Gardens. You can't beat this one. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and tons of cabinets. Open split floor plan. Oversized master bedroom with walk in closet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
839 Cinnamon Drive
839 Cinnamon Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1670 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
918 Summer Glen Drive
918 Summer Glen Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1844 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
929 North 10th Street
929 North 10th Street, Eagle Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move-in ready Eagle Lake 3BR 2BA Block Home with no HOA features an open style dining and living room combination that's spacious for all.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
356 Lake Daisy Circle
356 Lake Daisy Circle, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1233 sqft
Great home just minutes to LegoLand. Kitchen appliances included.
City Guide for Winter Haven, FL

With a name like Winter Haven, you just know that living here is going to be pleasant. With year-round warm weather, long, sunny days on the lake, and plenty of affordable apartments for rent, this little city is bound to make any renter happy. So, read on my friends, and I'll tell you all about the Winter Haven renter's life.

A typical day in the life of a local Winter Havenian? Well, first of all, you've got to start your day out on the water, when the wind and party boats are still sleeping, and the lake is as smooth as butter. In these wee hours of the morning, it is perfect for fishing, skiing (or barefoot skiing), and wakeboarding. Oh, and the sights are oh so beautiful! Mornings are also a great time for a round of golf, before that hot sun starts playing tricks on your golf game. After a hard day on the lake or the golf course, there are plenty of great restaurants, BBQ joints, taverns, and pubs to socialize, talk golf, or tell your fish stories to friends, neighbors, and friendly bartenders. It's an easy going life, so get ready to kick back and enjoy it.

Budget-minded renters will be happy to know that Winter Haven has plenty of inexpensive apartments for rent, as well as some affordable rental homes and duplexes. A typical apartment rental costs between $500and $750. There are lots of amazing rental properties in this price range, many with lakefront or lake views. Lakeside villa-style apartments can be rented for as little as $470! And, you can even find some nice, big duplexes near a lake for around $500. If you can spend more than $900 a month on housing, then get ready to live large. Houses for rent with nice, big yards, lakefront, and a dock can be had for $1,200 to $2,000, depending on the size and extravagance of the rental. There is also a nice retirement community of mobile homes on Lake Henry in the Swiss Golf and Tennis Club. If you are 55-years-old or better, then these lakeside rentals on the golf course can be rented for just $900.

As far as amenities go, there are many different varieties. Nearly all apartments for rent come with a swimming pool, some with a heated swimming pool. A gym, laundry room, clubhouse, volleyball court, and tennis courts are also common. However, there are a few apartments for rent around town with no amenities at all, so if you are in desperate need of a laundry room or a swimming pool, just have a look at the amenities in our listings.

Pets are more than welcome in this little city. Most places advertise "cats allowed" alongside "dogs allowed", with a few apartments and houses for rent allowing larger breeds. However, if you are bringing along a dog that weighs more than 50 pounds, then don't hesitate to seal the deal, as these big-dog-friendly landlords can be few and far between.

So, that's the life of the Winter Haven renter. Good luck on the apartment hunt!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Winter Haven, FL

Finding an apartment in Winter Haven that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Winter Haven 1 BedroomsWinter Haven 2 BedroomsWinter Haven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinter Haven 3 BedroomsWinter Haven Apartments with Balcony
Winter Haven Apartments with GarageWinter Haven Apartments with GymWinter Haven Apartments with ParkingWinter Haven Apartments with PoolWinter Haven Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Winter Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Haven Furnished ApartmentsWinter Haven Luxury PlacesWinter Haven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Temple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSt. Cloud, FLCarrollwood, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Polk State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College