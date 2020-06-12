Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 AM

11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Winter Haven, FL

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Haven

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
2212 SAWGRASS COURT
2212 Sawgrass Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1456 sqft
Enjoy this spacious and well maintained end unit golf villa located in Cypresswood, a gated golf community in Southeast Winter Haven with easy access to HWY 27.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Haven

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Waverly
1 Unit Available
536 Caymen Drive
536 Caymen Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
784 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home is located in Towerwood MHP, a 55+ community. This property has an updated kitchen, a laundry room with space for a workshop, carport, sunroom and much more. Unit does not come furnished One year lease $950.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1300 Florida A1a
1300 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1850 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from this direct oceanfront, three-bedroom, furnished condo with wrap-around balconies from each room! Gated under garage parking, doorman, and fine amenities throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Winter Haven

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
332 Birch Way
332 Birch Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
974 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo located in Grenelefe Golf Community - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished first floor condo on the Grenelefe golf course. Nice open concept with a sizable breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2173 Mystic Ring Loop
2173 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1245 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Town Home located in desirable Lake Marion Golf Resort. Luxury living at its finest in this gated community with tons of amenities. Property comes fully furnished and equipped.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
689 Tulip Circle East
689 Tulip Cir E, Fussels Corner, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Rent to own your next home! Stop throwing your money away on rent and own a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in The Hamptons Golf & Country Club. This is a 55+ Community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP
2140 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3/2 completely tiled unit, located in the gated community of Lake Marion Resort. The duplez offers an open floor plan and is partially furnished. The kitchen has a large pantry and over looks the living room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1854 HIGHLAND PARK DRIVE S
1854 South Highland Park Drive, Highland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1125 sqft
LAKE FRONT Apartment on located in Highland Park. Very well maintained spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment over looks Lake Easy lake in a quiet apartment building. Downstairs location and furnished! Call today to view!

June 2020 Winter Haven Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Winter Haven Rent Report. Winter Haven rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winter Haven rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Winter Haven rents held steady over the past month

Winter Haven rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Winter Haven stand at $680 for a one-bedroom apartment and $890 for a two-bedroom. Winter Haven's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Winter Haven, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Winter Haven rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Winter Haven, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Winter Haven is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Winter Haven's median two-bedroom rent of $890 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Winter Haven.
    • While Winter Haven's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winter Haven than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Winter Haven.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

