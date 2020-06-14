Apartment List
/
FL
/
winter haven
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

44 Apartments for rent in Winter Haven, FL with garage

Winter Haven apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3218 Whispering Trails Ave
3218 Whispering Trails Avenue, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1253 sqft
Cozy and well manicured One Story home available in Winter Haven! A must see! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat in kitchen and a spacious Covered Lanai (porch), and fenced in backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Lakes At Lucerne Park
1 Unit Available
268 Oleander St
268 Oleander Street, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
Like new and stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Winter Haven! Huge, open living and kitchen areas. Massive master bedroom! Clean and luxurious! Beautiful, spacious kitchen with large island/breakfast bar.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4666 Osprey Way
4666 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1683 sqft
Make the Halley plan your first home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2-car garage and landscaped backyard. You will also enjoy granite counter tops, energy efficient design. Set up an appointment today!!! Renter's Insurance Required.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1823 NICARAGUA WAY
1823 Nicaragua Way, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1246 sqft
The house has wheelchair access freshly remodeled with ramps at all entryways and screen porch if needed. 55 and over with clubhouse and heated pool Tenant pays HOA fees of $155.00 which covers water, sewer, trash, club house.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Traditions
1 Unit Available
2720 RUTLEDGE COURT
2720 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1419 sqft
Welcome Home to a freshly painted, beautifully maintained Villa in the Verandah's community minutes to the Eagle Ridge Mall. This 2 bedroom with Den has 2 Full Bathrooms, providing all the bells and whistles; along with newer roof and new carpeting.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Buckeye Ridge
1 Unit Available
5179 MICHELLE STREET
5179 Michelle Street, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2526 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home is NEWER and very large. Its located in Buckeye Ridge and features carpet in living areas and tile in wet areas and neutral painted walls.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE
903 Lucerne Loop Rd NE, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1598 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath home! Built in 2019, this beautiful home features a split floor plan, tile floors throughout, and carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Haven

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
459 Majestic Gardens Blvd
459 Majestic Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quarter acre lot in the gated community of The Gardens. You can't beat this one. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and tons of cabinets. Open split floor plan. Oversized master bedroom with walk in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Terranova
1 Unit Available
515 Terranova Circle
515 Terranova Circle, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1681 sqft
This is a very nice 4BR/2BA home in the gated community of Terranova. Located in SE Winter Haven with close access to Hwy 27, this home keeps you close to town while still allowing you to travel to Orlando and Tampa with ease.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Haven

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
154 Milestone Dr
154 Milestone Drive, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1435 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Haines City!! Located conveniently close to shopping and major highways as well as Disney parks.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
514 Autumn Stream Dr
514 Autumn Stream Dr, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Auburndale, 33823 zip code. Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house on a gorgeous waterfront lot. Kitchen has Granite counter tops and all new stainless appliances. Washer and dryer included. Community pool.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Estates of Auburndale
1 Unit Available
428 Palastro Ave
428 Palastro Ave, Auburndale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2758 sqft
Nice New Home! - This newer home is located in a quiet gated community. Awesome floor plan with a 3 car garage and plenty of space. (RLNE4797193)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
701 Hunt Drive
701 Hunt Drive, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1208 sqft
Great location in Lake Wales. Lawn care included - 3BR/2BA home on corner lot. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Washer/dryer hookup. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Tile floors in kitchen, dining, and living areas.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
504 ALLEN AVENUE
504 Allen Avenue, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home available for immediate move in. The home has laminate wood floors in the kitchen and dining area, and carpet through remaining areas. The garage has been converted into a great room with a fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
589 WILLET CIRCLE
589 Willet Circle, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1828 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home located in the established community of Oak Crossing South. This lovely home has a nice sized yard with a grand oak tree in the front yard. The expansive backyard is fenced with 3 sides offering great privacy.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
160 VISTA VIEW AVENUE
160 Vista View Avenue, Eagle Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2836 sqft
lovely lake home ready to rent. Spacious home with plenty of room for family and entertaining.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1300 Florida A1a
1300 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1850 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from this direct oceanfront, three-bedroom, furnished condo with wrap-around balconies from each room! Gated under garage parking, doorman, and fine amenities throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
326 BRIARBROOK LANE
326 Briarbrook Ln, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2654 sqft
Beautiful, bright and full of upgrades home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 cars garage, located in the highly desired Haines Ridge community! As you enter this one story home you will be impressed!.
Results within 10 miles of Winter Haven
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
415 Bay leaf Drive
415 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1837 sqft
Beautiful 1837 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with tray ceilings in master suite, bathroom with double sinks, shower and garden tub.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
461 Cinnamon Drive
461 Cinnamon Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2031 sqft
Poinciana 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home with Family Room close to the kitchen and its breakfast nook and slider to a patio, making it perfect for family gatherings! Living/Dining Room also has access to a patio (2 patios!) and welcomed
City Guide for Winter Haven, FL

With a name like Winter Haven, you just know that living here is going to be pleasant. With year-round warm weather, long, sunny days on the lake, and plenty of affordable apartments for rent, this little city is bound to make any renter happy. So, read on my friends, and I'll tell you all about the Winter Haven renter's life.

A typical day in the life of a local Winter Havenian? Well, first of all, you've got to start your day out on the water, when the wind and party boats are still sleeping, and the lake is as smooth as butter. In these wee hours of the morning, it is perfect for fishing, skiing (or barefoot skiing), and wakeboarding. Oh, and the sights are oh so beautiful! Mornings are also a great time for a round of golf, before that hot sun starts playing tricks on your golf game. After a hard day on the lake or the golf course, there are plenty of great restaurants, BBQ joints, taverns, and pubs to socialize, talk golf, or tell your fish stories to friends, neighbors, and friendly bartenders. It's an easy going life, so get ready to kick back and enjoy it.

Budget-minded renters will be happy to know that Winter Haven has plenty of inexpensive apartments for rent, as well as some affordable rental homes and duplexes. A typical apartment rental costs between $500and $750. There are lots of amazing rental properties in this price range, many with lakefront or lake views. Lakeside villa-style apartments can be rented for as little as $470! And, you can even find some nice, big duplexes near a lake for around $500. If you can spend more than $900 a month on housing, then get ready to live large. Houses for rent with nice, big yards, lakefront, and a dock can be had for $1,200 to $2,000, depending on the size and extravagance of the rental. There is also a nice retirement community of mobile homes on Lake Henry in the Swiss Golf and Tennis Club. If you are 55-years-old or better, then these lakeside rentals on the golf course can be rented for just $900.

As far as amenities go, there are many different varieties. Nearly all apartments for rent come with a swimming pool, some with a heated swimming pool. A gym, laundry room, clubhouse, volleyball court, and tennis courts are also common. However, there are a few apartments for rent around town with no amenities at all, so if you are in desperate need of a laundry room or a swimming pool, just have a look at the amenities in our listings.

Pets are more than welcome in this little city. Most places advertise "cats allowed" alongside "dogs allowed", with a few apartments and houses for rent allowing larger breeds. However, if you are bringing along a dog that weighs more than 50 pounds, then don't hesitate to seal the deal, as these big-dog-friendly landlords can be few and far between.

So, that's the life of the Winter Haven renter. Good luck on the apartment hunt!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Winter Haven, FL

Winter Haven apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Winter Haven 1 BedroomsWinter Haven 2 BedroomsWinter Haven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinter Haven 3 BedroomsWinter Haven Apartments with Balcony
Winter Haven Apartments with GarageWinter Haven Apartments with GymWinter Haven Apartments with ParkingWinter Haven Apartments with PoolWinter Haven Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Winter Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Haven Furnished ApartmentsWinter Haven Luxury PlacesWinter Haven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Temple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSt. Cloud, FLCarrollwood, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Polk State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College