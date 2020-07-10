AL
124 Luxury Apartments for rent in Winter Haven, FL

1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$740
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$898
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6589 Crescent Loop
6589 Crescent Loop, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1683 sqft
Gorgeous, 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home - This home is only a few years old and features updated appliances and a screened in patio as well as being zoned for the best schools!! Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Traditions
2756 Rutledge Court
2756 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1906 sqft
This upscale townhome is located in South East Winter Haven and features 2 bedrooms and a den, two full baths and lots of upgrades! With 1536 heated square feet and a single car garage this executive townhouse has crown molding, new appliances, a

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
4666 Osprey Way
4666 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1683 sqft
Make the Halley plan your first home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2-car garage and landscaped backyard. You will also enjoy granite counter tops, energy efficient design. Set up an appointment today!!! Renter's Insurance Required.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4694 Osprey Way
4694 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1827 sqft
This home offers everything you need located in the St James Crossing Community in Winter Haven with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage, a large kitchen with pantry that opens up to your living and dining rooms.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
334 7TH STREET SW
334 7th Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
899 sqft
For Rent-Set your eyes on this lovely mid-century home in the city limits of Winter Haven. Two Bedrooms/One Bath with all of the architectural touches of the late 50's. The home has a lot of natural light and the rooms are very spacious.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Traditions
2736 RUTLEDGE COURT
2736 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent - 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome with a den and a one-car garage. This immaculate townhome features Corian countertops, high ceilings, and large walk-in closets. The floors are carpeted throughout with ceramic tile in the wet areas.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1602 8TH STREET SE
1602 8th Street Southeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2592 sqft
Truly a rare find historical home build and designed by Mid Century Modern home builder Gene Leedy in 1963. This home is a work of art designed with the intention to create a lifestyle for the owner.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
601 Ridge Terrace
601 Ridge Terrace, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bathroom in Winter Haven - This newly renovated 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!! The home sits in a quiet community

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1550 11TH STREET NE
1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5819 Windridge Dr
5819 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1836 sqft
Nice single family home for rent in Winter Haven, 4 beds, 2 baths, located in Windridge community. This property has been renovated and is ready to be rented. You will love the spacious floor plan of this unit.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Haven

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
714 SUNSET COVE DRIVE
714 Sunset Cove Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2215 sqft
Very spacious 2 story 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with bonus room on first floor,half bath and all ceramic tile. Second floor has master bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms. Master bedroom and 1 bedroom has carpet and the other 2 bedrooms are laminate.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4420 Glenns Landing
4420 Glenns Landing, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1560 sqft
4420 Glenns Landing Available 07/15/20 Southeast Winter Haven Home with Community Pool in Cypress Landings - What more could you be looking for, this house comes with all the perks.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
839 Cinnamon Drive
839 Cinnamon Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1670 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Jan Phyl Village
606 Holt Circle
606 Holt Circle, Jan Phyl Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1214 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Robin Lane
1020 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1347 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Robin Ln
1001 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1424 sqft
Stunning Luxury Pool home in Winter Haven Florida! - Have a staycation every weekend in this 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom POOL home in Winter Haven Florida.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eloise Woods
109 Volusia Drive
109 Volusia Drive Southeast, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
Southeast Winter Haven 3 Bedroom Home - This Southeast Winter Haven 3 bedroom is waiting for you to call it home! The home at 109 Volusia Drive boasts a fenced back yard, one car garage, and indoor laundry.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
16 St Kitts Circle
16 Saint Kitts Circle, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1446 sqft
16 St Kitts Circle Available 07/20/20 Southeast Winter Haven Home In Garden Grove Area - Stop your home search here! COMING SOON!!!!. The home boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and rear porch.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
320 Lake Daisy Loop
320 Lake Daisy Loop, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1315 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Rent Report
Winter Haven

July 2020 Winter Haven Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Winter Haven Rent Report. Winter Haven rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winter Haven rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Winter Haven rents increased over the past month

Winter Haven rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Winter Haven stand at $681 for a one-bedroom apartment and $891 for a two-bedroom. Winter Haven's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Winter Haven, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Winter Haven rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Winter Haven has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Winter Haven is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Winter Haven's median two-bedroom rent of $891 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Winter Haven remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winter Haven than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Winter Haven.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

