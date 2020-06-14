Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM

15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winter Haven, FL

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
636 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
9 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
761 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
1 Unit Available
310 Farnol Street Southwest
310 Farnol Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$715
580 sqft
Cute Studio Apt in Winter Haven just minutes from down town!! Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
South College
1 Unit Available
147 AVENUE E SW
147 Avenue E Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
AMAZING REHABBED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT IN & OUT, NEW DOORS, YOU GOT TO COME TO SEE IT TODAY. All information provided is not guaranteed and buyer should verify all information. Land, Site, and Tax Information.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Haven

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B
2450 US Route 92, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Nice and clean 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment in lakefront apartment community. Tile floor. AC. Original stone work in bath. Easy drive to Winter Haven, Auburndale and Lake Alfred.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Haven

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
711 Springer Drive Unit #12
711 Springer Drive, Lake Wales, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
724 sqft
Condo Near Lake Wailes. 55+ Community - Great community of 55 and over. Nicely maintained landscaping and community pool. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on the ground floor. Spacious kitchen and living room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
420 N 6TH STREET
420 North 6th Street, Haines City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
848 sqft
Check out this newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage! All wood look laminate flooring throughout for ease of cleaning. New Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Property has blinds and fans throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Winter Haven
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
4 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
3332 Camelot Drive
3332 Camelot Drive, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
974 sqft
One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo - This great unit is located in the golf community of Grenelefe and features a large patio doors and a view of the golf course. Tenants must also apply with Grenelefe HOA after a lease is fully executed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
332 Birch Way
332 Birch Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
974 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo located in Grenelefe Golf Community - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished first floor condo on the Grenelefe golf course. Nice open concept with a sizable breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
3552 Camelot Dr #3552
3552 Camelot Drive, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
937 sqft
- (RLNE3550088)

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
940 Tennis Way
940 Tennis Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
974 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom condo located in the beautiful quaint Grene Lefe golf community.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
990 W JOHNSON STREET
990 W Johnson St, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$500
526 sqft
Cozy 1/1 conveniently located in Bartow located on a corner lot. This is an affordable home small but has everything. Easy access to down town Bartow and surrounding communities.

June 2020 Winter Haven Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Winter Haven Rent Report. Winter Haven rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winter Haven rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Winter Haven rents held steady over the past month

Winter Haven rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Winter Haven stand at $680 for a one-bedroom apartment and $890 for a two-bedroom. Winter Haven's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Winter Haven, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Winter Haven rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Winter Haven, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Winter Haven is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Winter Haven's median two-bedroom rent of $890 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Winter Haven.
    • While Winter Haven's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winter Haven than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Winter Haven.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

