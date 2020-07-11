Apartment List
34 Apartments for rent in Winter Haven, FL with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4694 Osprey Way
4694 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1827 sqft
This home offers everything you need located in the St James Crossing Community in Winter Haven with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage, a large kitchen with pantry that opens up to your living and dining rooms.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
334 7TH STREET SW
334 7th Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
899 sqft
For Rent-Set your eyes on this lovely mid-century home in the city limits of Winter Haven. Two Bedrooms/One Bath with all of the architectural touches of the late 50's. The home has a lot of natural light and the rooms are very spacious.

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Traditions
2736 RUTLEDGE COURT
2736 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent - 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome with a den and a one-car garage. This immaculate townhome features Corian countertops, high ceilings, and large walk-in closets. The floors are carpeted throughout with ceramic tile in the wet areas.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1550 11TH STREET NE
1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5819 Windridge Dr
5819 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1836 sqft
Nice single family home for rent in Winter Haven, 4 beds, 2 baths, located in Windridge community. This property has been renovated and is ready to be rented. You will love the spacious floor plan of this unit.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Haven

Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Cypresswood Country Club
1104 EAGLE POND DRIVE
1104 Eagle Pond Drive, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED AND FULLY EQUIPPED. Move in with your suitcase to this ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE
1714 Garden Lake Dr, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
The Waterfront Community of Winterset offers Resort Style Living complete with heated pool, Spa, 2 Tennis Courts and a clubhouse overlooking Winterset Lake. This Gated Community offers a State of the Art Security System.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Haven

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3584 Spring Creek Rd
3584 Spring Creek Road, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1625 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2015. This home has a grand open floor plan with the large living room/family room. The house has tile in the main living areas and mastershower . .

Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
711 SPRINGER DRIVE
711 Springer Drive, Lake Wales, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This poolside one bedroom condo has been completely updated with new kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, flooring and more. Located near down town Lake Wales in the Lake Shore Condos community, an immaculately maintained 55+ complex.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD
709 S Lake Starr Blvd, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1608 sqft
LAKEFRONT 3BR/3BA 2 story home on Lake Starr for Rent. Upstairs has a living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a screened Lanai overlooking Lake Starr.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dundee
608 FREDERICK AVENUE
608 Frederick Avenue, Dundee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2574 sqft
For Rent-Gorgeous Five Bedroom/Two Bath Two-Story Lakefront Home. The home sits on a small hill majestically overlooking Lake Ruth. The elementary school and the Lake Marie Park are walking distance from this home.
Results within 10 miles of Winter Haven
Verified

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
99 Units Available
Springs at Posner Park
2010 Jennifer Dr, Davenport, FL
Studio
$1,141
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1143 sqft
Springs at Posner Park is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Davenport, FL. Enjoy the privacy and convenience of our townhome-style floor plans.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3617 Joshua Ln.
3617 Joshua Lane, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1478 sqft
South Lakeland 3 Bed 2 Bath - Clubhouse Estates - Wonderful home located in the community of Clubhouse Estates. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a large lot near the end of the cul-de-sac.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1750 Coriander Dr
1750 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 3 Bath Townhome in Poinciana... - This Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms 3 bath home was just built-in 2012 in the very well known community of Tuscany Preserve. Very quiet, serene neighborhood.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1915 Manatee Ct
1915 Manatee Lane, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2006 sqft
Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that is over 2,000 sq ft!

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1
603 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
784 sqft
Beautiful Villa, move-in ready 2/2 in Lake Marion Golf Resort! New A/C and all appliances are new. all-new title. This condo is tucked back in a gorgeous Resort-like community. High ceilings and great natural light give the condo a spacious feel.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
172 Ludisia Loop
172 Ludisia Loop, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1828 sqft
Live like you're on vacation! Brand NEW "Cali" model in Orchid Grove Davenport - featuring a community pool with CABANAS, a playground and a dog park! This 4 bedroom home offers a GRANITE kitchen, stainless appliances, tile in all wet areas and a

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Wind Meadows
1955 SUNFLOWER STREET
1955 Sunflower St, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1467 sqft
You can rent this well kept beautiful home. You deal directly with the owner. No management company. No middleman. Move-in ready for your convenience. Available July 11, 2020.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE
259 Grand Rapids Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1249 sqft
Move in Ready 1/2 Duplex in Lake Marion Golf Resort. It is an open floor concept, with ceramic tiles in kitchen and Bathrooms and Carpet in Bedrooms. Interior Freshly Painted .

July 2020 Winter Haven Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Winter Haven Rent Report. Winter Haven rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Winter Haven rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Winter Haven rents increased over the past month

Winter Haven rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Winter Haven stand at $681 for a one-bedroom apartment and $891 for a two-bedroom. Winter Haven's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Winter Haven, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Winter Haven rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Winter Haven has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Winter Haven is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Winter Haven's median two-bedroom rent of $891 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Winter Haven remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Winter Haven than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Winter Haven.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

