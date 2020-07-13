62 Apartments for rent in Winter Haven, FL with parking

With a name like Winter Haven, you just know that living here is going to be pleasant. With year-round warm weather, long, sunny days on the lake, and plenty of affordable apartments for rent, this little city is bound to make any renter happy. So, read on my friends, and I'll tell you all about the Winter Haven renter's life.

A typical day in the life of a local Winter Havenian? Well, first of all, you've got to start your day out on the water, when the wind and party boats are still sleeping, and the lake is as smooth as butter. In these wee hours of the morning, it is perfect for fishing, skiing (or barefoot skiing), and wakeboarding. Oh, and the sights are oh so beautiful! Mornings are also a great time for a round of golf, before that hot sun starts playing tricks on your golf game. After a hard day on the lake or the golf course, there are plenty of great restaurants, BBQ joints, taverns, and pubs to socialize, talk golf, or tell your fish stories to friends, neighbors, and friendly bartenders. It's an easy going life, so get ready to kick back and enjoy it.

Budget-minded renters will be happy to know that Winter Haven has plenty of inexpensive apartments for rent, as well as some affordable rental homes and duplexes. A typical apartment rental costs between $500and $750. There are lots of amazing rental properties in this price range, many with lakefront or lake views. Lakeside villa-style apartments can be rented for as little as $470! And, you can even find some nice, big duplexes near a lake for around $500. If you can spend more than $900 a month on housing, then get ready to live large. Houses for rent with nice, big yards, lakefront, and a dock can be had for $1,200 to $2,000, depending on the size and extravagance of the rental. There is also a nice retirement community of mobile homes on Lake Henry in the Swiss Golf and Tennis Club. If you are 55-years-old or better, then these lakeside rentals on the golf course can be rented for just $900.

As far as amenities go, there are many different varieties. Nearly all apartments for rent come with a swimming pool, some with a heated swimming pool. A gym, laundry room, clubhouse, volleyball court, and tennis courts are also common. However, there are a few apartments for rent around town with no amenities at all, so if you are in desperate need of a laundry room or a swimming pool, just have a look at the amenities in our listings.

Pets are more than welcome in this little city. Most places advertise "cats allowed" alongside "dogs allowed", with a few apartments and houses for rent allowing larger breeds. However, if you are bringing along a dog that weighs more than 50 pounds, then don't hesitate to seal the deal, as these big-dog-friendly landlords can be few and far between.

So, that's the life of the Winter Haven renter. Good luck on the apartment hunt!

-By Katy Comal See more