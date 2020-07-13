Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM

62 Apartments for rent in Winter Haven, FL with parking

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$758
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$911
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
4 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Traditions
2756 Rutledge Court
2756 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1906 sqft
This upscale townhome is located in South East Winter Haven and features 2 bedrooms and a den, two full baths and lots of upgrades! With 1536 heated square feet and a single car garage this executive townhouse has crown molding, new appliances, a

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
4666 Osprey Way
4666 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1683 sqft
Make the Halley plan your first home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2-car garage and landscaped backyard. You will also enjoy granite counter tops, energy efficient design. Set up an appointment today!!! Renter's Insurance Required.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4694 Osprey Way
4694 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1827 sqft
This home offers everything you need located in the St James Crossing Community in Winter Haven with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage, a large kitchen with pantry that opens up to your living and dining rooms.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1550 11TH STREET NE
1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5819 Windridge Dr
5819 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1836 sqft
Nice single family home for rent in Winter Haven, 4 beds, 2 baths, located in Windridge community. This property has been renovated and is ready to be rented. You will love the spacious floor plan of this unit.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Haven

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4420 Glenns Landing
4420 Glenns Landing, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1560 sqft
4420 Glenns Landing Available 07/15/20 Southeast Winter Haven Home with Community Pool in Cypress Landings - What more could you be looking for, this house comes with all the perks.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
812 29th St NW Available 07/14/20 This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
714 SUNSET COVE DRIVE
714 Sunset Cove Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2215 sqft
Very spacious 2 story 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with bonus room on first floor,half bath and all ceramic tile. Second floor has master bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms. Master bedroom and 1 bedroom has carpet and the other 2 bedrooms are laminate.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Jan Phyl Village
606 Holt Circle
606 Holt Circle, Jan Phyl Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1214 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
1020 Robin Lane
1020 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1347 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16 St Kitts Circle
16 Saint Kitts Circle, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1446 sqft
16 St Kitts Circle Available 07/20/20 Southeast Winter Haven Home In Garden Grove Area - Stop your home search here! COMING SOON!!!!. The home boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and rear porch.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Haven

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1175 Florida A1a
1175 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1386 sqft
AVAILABLE September 1 2020. Spend the Spring & Summer in exquisite beach accommodations. Executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3584 Spring Creek Rd
3584 Spring Creek Road, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1625 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2015. This home has a grand open floor plan with the large living room/family room. The house has tile in the main living areas and mastershower . .

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
206 Eagle Point Boulevard
206 Eagle Point Boulevard, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1261 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
552 Somerset Drive
552 Somerset Drive, Auburndale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2276 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Randa Ridge
802 Dengar Avenue
802 Dengar Ave, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2980 sqft
Spacious 2-Story 4/3.5 Home - Floor plan boasts over 2,900 htd sq/ft with living and dining areas, island kitchen/family room combo and loft. Tile, carpet and vinyl floors. Master suite provides walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
7511 LAKE HATCHINEHA ROAD
7511 Lake Hatchineha Rd, Haines City, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
456 sqft
Very nice studio in a single family home. With private yard, fruit trees and parking. All utilities included, excluding wifi and yard maintenance.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2237 Bordeau Court - 1
2237 Bordeau Ct, Auburndale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath triplex apartment, located just minutes from the Polk Parkway. Ceramic tile throughout, updated kitchen with dishwasher, smooth top range and refrigerator. Inside washer / dryer hook ups with additional storage room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Waverly
536 Caymen Drive
536 Caymen Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
784 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home is located in Towerwood MHP, a 55+ community. This property has an updated kitchen, a laundry room with space for a workshop, carport, sunroom and much more. Unit does not come furnished One year lease $950.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.
City Guide for Winter Haven, FL

With a name like Winter Haven, you just know that living here is going to be pleasant. With year-round warm weather, long, sunny days on the lake, and plenty of affordable apartments for rent, this little city is bound to make any renter happy. So, read on my friends, and I'll tell you all about the Winter Haven renter's life.

A typical day in the life of a local Winter Havenian? Well, first of all, you've got to start your day out on the water, when the wind and party boats are still sleeping, and the lake is as smooth as butter. In these wee hours of the morning, it is perfect for fishing, skiing (or barefoot skiing), and wakeboarding. Oh, and the sights are oh so beautiful! Mornings are also a great time for a round of golf, before that hot sun starts playing tricks on your golf game. After a hard day on the lake or the golf course, there are plenty of great restaurants, BBQ joints, taverns, and pubs to socialize, talk golf, or tell your fish stories to friends, neighbors, and friendly bartenders. It's an easy going life, so get ready to kick back and enjoy it.

Budget-minded renters will be happy to know that Winter Haven has plenty of inexpensive apartments for rent, as well as some affordable rental homes and duplexes. A typical apartment rental costs between $500and $750. There are lots of amazing rental properties in this price range, many with lakefront or lake views. Lakeside villa-style apartments can be rented for as little as $470! And, you can even find some nice, big duplexes near a lake for around $500. If you can spend more than $900 a month on housing, then get ready to live large. Houses for rent with nice, big yards, lakefront, and a dock can be had for $1,200 to $2,000, depending on the size and extravagance of the rental. There is also a nice retirement community of mobile homes on Lake Henry in the Swiss Golf and Tennis Club. If you are 55-years-old or better, then these lakeside rentals on the golf course can be rented for just $900.

As far as amenities go, there are many different varieties. Nearly all apartments for rent come with a swimming pool, some with a heated swimming pool. A gym, laundry room, clubhouse, volleyball court, and tennis courts are also common. However, there are a few apartments for rent around town with no amenities at all, so if you are in desperate need of a laundry room or a swimming pool, just have a look at the amenities in our listings.

Pets are more than welcome in this little city. Most places advertise "cats allowed" alongside "dogs allowed", with a few apartments and houses for rent allowing larger breeds. However, if you are bringing along a dog that weighs more than 50 pounds, then don't hesitate to seal the deal, as these big-dog-friendly landlords can be few and far between.

So, that's the life of the Winter Haven renter. Good luck on the apartment hunt!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Winter Haven, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winter Haven apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

