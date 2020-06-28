All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 711 RAINFALL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
711 RAINFALL DRIVE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

711 RAINFALL DRIVE

711 Rainfall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

711 Rainfall Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
LAKE ACCESS,GATED COMMUNITY,GREAT AMENITIES! As you enter this freshly painted ,executive style 4/2.5/2 home with over 3400 sq.ft of living space you will notice that it has a perfect floor plan for entertaining. The grand foyer leads to the expansive living & dining area which is connected to a dream size kitchen with eating area and & large family room. The kitchen has 42" cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and seemingly endless counter space. There is a very large walk-in food pantry & laundry room off the kitchen. Just when you think the downstairs has everything you could want, you notice that there is a 1st FLOOR office & half bath. The other bedrooms are upstairs along with a nice loft/bonus area. The huge master bedroom has a sitting area that makes it a true retreat from the stress of the day .In addition, the master has an en suite bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub ,separate shower area & very large "dream" size walk-in closet. The split plan has 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom located away from the Master.The outside of this home is a true oasis, large covered ,screened patio which gives you additional entertaining or relaxing area. This home has the perfect location , you are just steps away from the community pool ,tennis, basketball, soccer, playground, outdoor exercise area, gazebo and park. If fishing and boating appeal to you just head down the street and you will see the boat ramp and fishing dock! Winter Garden Village is minutes away as is Advent Hospital & the 429.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 RAINFALL DRIVE have any available units?
711 RAINFALL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 711 RAINFALL DRIVE have?
Some of 711 RAINFALL DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 RAINFALL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
711 RAINFALL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 RAINFALL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 711 RAINFALL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 711 RAINFALL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 711 RAINFALL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 711 RAINFALL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 RAINFALL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 RAINFALL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 711 RAINFALL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 711 RAINFALL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 711 RAINFALL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 711 RAINFALL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 RAINFALL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 RAINFALL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 RAINFALL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College