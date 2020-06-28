711 RAINFALL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

LAKE ACCESS,GATED COMMUNITY,GREAT AMENITIES! As you enter this freshly painted ,executive style 4/2.5/2 home with over 3400 sq.ft of living space you will notice that it has a perfect floor plan for entertaining. The grand foyer leads to the expansive living & dining area which is connected to a dream size kitchen with eating area and & large family room. The kitchen has 42" cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and seemingly endless counter space. There is a very large walk-in food pantry & laundry room off the kitchen. Just when you think the downstairs has everything you could want, you notice that there is a 1st FLOOR office & half bath. The other bedrooms are upstairs along with a nice loft/bonus area. The huge master bedroom has a sitting area that makes it a true retreat from the stress of the day .In addition, the master has an en suite bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub ,separate shower area & very large "dream" size walk-in closet. The split plan has 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom located away from the Master.The outside of this home is a true oasis, large covered ,screened patio which gives you additional entertaining or relaxing area. This home has the perfect location , you are just steps away from the community pool ,tennis, basketball, soccer, playground, outdoor exercise area, gazebo and park. If fishing and boating appeal to you just head down the street and you will see the boat ramp and fishing dock! Winter Garden Village is minutes away as is Advent Hospital & the 429.