Winter Garden, FL
711 Meadow Glade Dr.
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

711 Meadow Glade Dr.

711 Meadow Glade Drive · No Longer Available
Winter Garden
Location

711 Meadow Glade Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f860352011 ---- AVAILABLE JULY 10, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in Covington Park conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, beautiful downtown Winter Garden, with easy access to 429. This well appointed two story home features a large family room and open gourmet kitchen with all the appliances, granite counter tops, pantry, breakfast bar, and eat in kitchen area. There is a separate formal living area as well as separate formal dining room. Upstairs you will find the enormous bonus area, utility room and good sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The light and bright master suite has tray ceilings with a walk in closet and master bathroom with dual sinks, Jacuzzi tub, and walk in shower. Outside you will find a beautiful paver driveway, enclosed screen patio, fenced yard, and fire pit. Other features include a 2 car garage and alarm system. The community of Covington Park has a playground, sparkling swimming pool, and is nearby W. Orange Trail perfect for your exercise routine. Lawn service included. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Meadow Glade Dr. have any available units?
711 Meadow Glade Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 711 Meadow Glade Dr. have?
Some of 711 Meadow Glade Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Meadow Glade Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
711 Meadow Glade Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Meadow Glade Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 711 Meadow Glade Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 711 Meadow Glade Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 711 Meadow Glade Dr. offers parking.
Does 711 Meadow Glade Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Meadow Glade Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Meadow Glade Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 711 Meadow Glade Dr. has a pool.
Does 711 Meadow Glade Dr. have accessible units?
No, 711 Meadow Glade Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Meadow Glade Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Meadow Glade Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Meadow Glade Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Meadow Glade Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

