711 Meadow Glade Dr.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f860352011 ---- AVAILABLE JULY 10, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in Covington Park conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, beautiful downtown Winter Garden, with easy access to 429. This well appointed two story home features a large family room and open gourmet kitchen with all the appliances, granite counter tops, pantry, breakfast bar, and eat in kitchen area. There is a separate formal living area as well as separate formal dining room. Upstairs you will find the enormous bonus area, utility room and good sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The light and bright master suite has tray ceilings with a walk in closet and master bathroom with dual sinks, Jacuzzi tub, and walk in shower. Outside you will find a beautiful paver driveway, enclosed screen patio, fenced yard, and fire pit. Other features include a 2 car garage and alarm system. The community of Covington Park has a playground, sparkling swimming pool, and is nearby W. Orange Trail perfect for your exercise routine. Lawn service included. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.