709 BAINBRIDGE LOOP

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FOR SALE OR LEASE. Looking for a SMART HOME, in the "Golf Cart District" of Winter Garden? This Beautiful 3BD/2BA with upgraded floors, Crown Molding,New Basksplash in Kitchen, Granite Counters in Kitchen and Baths, Newly painted Interior and Exterior, New landscaping as well as Stainless Steel appliances. Check out this Awesome Backyard and find the Home of your Dreams.This is a Smart Home controlled by an iPad mounted in the wall. The Perfect home for anyone searching in this great area! Move-in Ready!