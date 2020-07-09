All apartments in Winter Garden
709 BAINBRIDGE LOOP
709 BAINBRIDGE LOOP

709 Bainbridge Loop · No Longer Available
Location

709 Bainbridge Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR SALE OR LEASE. Looking for a SMART HOME, in the "Golf Cart District" of Winter Garden? This Beautiful 3BD/2BA with upgraded floors, Crown Molding,New Basksplash in Kitchen, Granite Counters in Kitchen and Baths, Newly painted Interior and Exterior, New landscaping as well as Stainless Steel appliances. Check out this Awesome Backyard and find the Home of your Dreams.This is a Smart Home controlled by an iPad mounted in the wall. The Perfect home for anyone searching in this great area! Move-in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

