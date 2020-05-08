523 Egret Place Dr

Amenities

This beautiful pond view, upgrade Montclair Model, with 5 bedroom, 3-1/2 bathroom home offers relaxing living areas and private nooks for every member of the family. Separate formal living and dining areas provide dramatic architectural detail just inside the entry. Open family room, kitchen, and casual dining area are great for keeping the family connected. The first floor has a wonderful flex space that can be used for a private study, craft area or optional fifth bedroom with full bath. Your divine master suite boasts a large walk in closet with his and hers dual sinks and a beautiful garden tub. Be prepared to be blown away by the stairway and upstairs living area which wooden flooring. In addition a upstairs family room. You will adore the airy split floor plan and spend hours relishing the cool evening breeze on your outdoor living area. The John's Lake Pointe community also has a fabulous clubhouse which features a gym, yoga room, swimming pool, tennis court, and a living room and kitchen area to enjoy at your leisure.