Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
523 Egret Place Dr
Last updated September 27 2019 at 4:15 PM

523 Egret Place Dr

523 Egret Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

523 Egret Place Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
yoga
Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Range
This beautiful pond view, upgrade Montclair Model, with 5 bedroom, 3-1/2 bathroom home offers relaxing living areas and private nooks for every member of the family. Separate formal living and dining areas provide dramatic architectural detail just inside the entry. Open family room, kitchen, and casual dining area are great for keeping the family connected. The first floor has a wonderful flex space that can be used for a private study, craft area or optional fifth bedroom with full bath. Your divine master suite boasts a large walk in closet with his and hers dual sinks and a beautiful garden tub. Be prepared to be blown away by the stairway and upstairs living area which wooden flooring. In addition a upstairs family room. You will adore the airy split floor plan and spend hours relishing the cool evening breeze on your outdoor living area. The John's Lake Pointe community also has a fabulous clubhouse which features a gym, yoga room, swimming pool, tennis court, and a living room and kitchen area to enjoy at your leisure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Egret Place Dr have any available units?
523 Egret Place Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 523 Egret Place Dr have?
Some of 523 Egret Place Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Egret Place Dr currently offering any rent specials?
523 Egret Place Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Egret Place Dr pet-friendly?
No, 523 Egret Place Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 523 Egret Place Dr offer parking?
No, 523 Egret Place Dr does not offer parking.
Does 523 Egret Place Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 Egret Place Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Egret Place Dr have a pool?
Yes, 523 Egret Place Dr has a pool.
Does 523 Egret Place Dr have accessible units?
No, 523 Egret Place Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Egret Place Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Egret Place Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Egret Place Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Egret Place Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

