Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

465 Millwood Place

465 Millwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

465 Millwood Place, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate 3br/2ba in Winter Garden - Priced to Rent! - Impeccably maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,696sqft home located in the Covington Chase community in Winter Garden just minutes from down town Winter Garden, shopping, dining and entertainment and major roadways including SR 429, Colonial Drive, SR 408, Florida Turnpike, 441. This one story home has been perfectly maintained and features many upgrades throughout. The kitchen features 42" cabinetry, granite counter tops, high-end appliances including the refrigerator, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal, recessed lighting, center island, closet pantry and plenty of cabinet storage and counter top space. With the open floor plan, the kitchen overlooks the living and dining areas and with vaulted ceilings and 18" custom tile throughout, the living area is open and spacious with plenty of natural light. The master suite with his & her closets and en-suite bath including dual vanity sinks, stand-up glass enclosed shower with tile inlay also features an adjoining bonus room that can be used as an office, nursery or sitting room truly making this a master retreat! The guest bedrooms are both well-sized and each share the guest bath. Rounding out this home is the inside utility room with included washer and dryer, upgraded paver driveway, back yard with brick fence, large, covered rear patio accessible from the living area and two-car garage.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5026614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Millwood Place have any available units?
465 Millwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 465 Millwood Place have?
Some of 465 Millwood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Millwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
465 Millwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Millwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 Millwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 465 Millwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 465 Millwood Place offers parking.
Does 465 Millwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 Millwood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Millwood Place have a pool?
No, 465 Millwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 465 Millwood Place have accessible units?
No, 465 Millwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Millwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 Millwood Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Millwood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 Millwood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College