429 Sand Lime Rd.

Amenities
Beautifully renovated in the perfect location - brand new kitchen (appliances will be delivered and installed soon), tile in living room & brand new carpet in bedrooms, new roof, freshly painted, beautiful screened porch.
Near Publix Shopping Center for shopping and restaurants. A block from Hwy 50 and centrally located between the Florida Turnpike and 429 for your quick commute to anywhere in Central Florida or Downtown Orlando.
No rear neighbors. There is a storage room/laundry area just outside the front of the unit. 2 car spaces for parking directly in front of the unit.
Schedule online and go see it by yourself anytime.
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!
SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent
David | LEO
678-685-9932
(404) 997-3551 - Agent cell #