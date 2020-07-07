All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 429 Sand Lime Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
429 Sand Lime Rd.
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:06 AM

429 Sand Lime Rd.

429 Sand Lime Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

429 Sand Lime Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated in the perfect location - brand new kitchen (appliances will be delivered and installed soon), tile in living room & brand new carpet in bedrooms, new roof, freshly painted, beautiful screened porch.
Near Publix Shopping Center for shopping and restaurants. A block from Hwy 50 and centrally located between the Florida Turnpike and 429 for your quick commute to anywhere in Central Florida or Downtown Orlando.
No rear neighbors. There is a storage room/laundry area just outside the front of the unit. 2 car spaces for parking directly in front of the unit.
Schedule online and go see it by yourself anytime.
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

David | LEO
678-685-9932
(404) 997-3551 - Agent cell #

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Sand Lime Rd. have any available units?
429 Sand Lime Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 429 Sand Lime Rd. have?
Some of 429 Sand Lime Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Sand Lime Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
429 Sand Lime Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Sand Lime Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Sand Lime Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 429 Sand Lime Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 429 Sand Lime Rd. offers parking.
Does 429 Sand Lime Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Sand Lime Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Sand Lime Rd. have a pool?
No, 429 Sand Lime Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 429 Sand Lime Rd. have accessible units?
No, 429 Sand Lime Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Sand Lime Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Sand Lime Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Sand Lime Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 429 Sand Lime Rd. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College