429 Sand Lime Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated in the perfect location - brand new kitchen (appliances will be delivered and installed soon), tile in living room & brand new carpet in bedrooms, new roof, freshly painted, beautiful screened porch.

Near Publix Shopping Center for shopping and restaurants. A block from Hwy 50 and centrally located between the Florida Turnpike and 429 for your quick commute to anywhere in Central Florida or Downtown Orlando.

No rear neighbors. There is a storage room/laundry area just outside the front of the unit. 2 car spaces for parking directly in front of the unit.

Schedule online and go see it by yourself anytime.

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!



SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent



David | LEO

678-685-9932

(404) 997-3551 - Agent cell #