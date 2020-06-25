All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 284 Virginia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
284 Virginia Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

284 Virginia Drive

284 Virginia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

284 Virginia Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
284 Virginia Drive Available 06/01/19 284 VIRGINIA DR, WINTER GARDEN, FL 34787 - Deposit $2295. Monthly Rent $2295.

Available June 1st or sooner! Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email spencer@homevest.com for your private showing!

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL HOME for rent within MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN WINTER GARDEN! The gorgeous fenced-in backyard with in-ground pool, paver patio perfect for summer days! Fire pit for those cool evenings. Offers formal living, over-sized family room, inside utility room with hook-ups. Hardwood floors through out. The master en-suite features a renovated standalone shower and decorative tile. The galley style kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with plenty of counter and cabinet space! Perfect home to entertain family and guests!

Pool and Lawn maintenance included.

Schools -
West Orange (High School)
Lakeview (Middle School)
Dillard Street (Elementary)
**Check with your local school board for the most recent list of up to date schools**

Directions-
Heading E on Plant St, R on Dillard, R on E Tilden St, R on Virginia Dr. Home will be on the R.

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pet Information-
Pets approved on a case by case basis with correct deposit/fees and Owner approval.

Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Available June 1st or sooner! Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email spencer@homevest.com for your private showing!

(RLNE4896275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 Virginia Drive have any available units?
284 Virginia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 284 Virginia Drive have?
Some of 284 Virginia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 Virginia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
284 Virginia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Virginia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 284 Virginia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 284 Virginia Drive offer parking?
No, 284 Virginia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 284 Virginia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 Virginia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Virginia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 284 Virginia Drive has a pool.
Does 284 Virginia Drive have accessible units?
No, 284 Virginia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Virginia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 284 Virginia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 284 Virginia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 284 Virginia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College