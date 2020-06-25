Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

284 Virginia Drive Available 06/01/19 284 VIRGINIA DR, WINTER GARDEN, FL 34787 - Deposit $2295. Monthly Rent $2295.



Available June 1st or sooner! Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email spencer@homevest.com for your private showing!



Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL HOME for rent within MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN WINTER GARDEN! The gorgeous fenced-in backyard with in-ground pool, paver patio perfect for summer days! Fire pit for those cool evenings. Offers formal living, over-sized family room, inside utility room with hook-ups. Hardwood floors through out. The master en-suite features a renovated standalone shower and decorative tile. The galley style kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with plenty of counter and cabinet space! Perfect home to entertain family and guests!



Pool and Lawn maintenance included.



Schools -

West Orange (High School)

Lakeview (Middle School)

Dillard Street (Elementary)

**Check with your local school board for the most recent list of up to date schools**



Directions-

Heading E on Plant St, R on Dillard, R on E Tilden St, R on Virginia Dr. Home will be on the R.



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pet Information-

Pets approved on a case by case basis with correct deposit/fees and Owner approval.



Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



