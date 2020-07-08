All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

200 Winter Nellis Circle

200 Winter Nellis Circle · No Longer Available
Location

200 Winter Nellis Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/92b1eda006 ----
OF - Beautiful Townhouse located between Downtown Winter Garden and Winter Garden Village Mall in the Orchard gated Community. End unit with no rear neighbors, natural area in back and retention pond on the side. Upgraded kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Cherry cabinets. Quality appliances: HE Washer & Dryer, Dual ovens, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Microwave, and dishwasher. Two car attached Garage with independent doors. Master bedroom with Tray ceilings, Large walk-in closet and master bath with jetted tub and dual sinks. Two bonus rooms including den/office and built-in planning area. Community pool and playground. This is the one you\'ve been looking for. Don\'t delay, apply today!

*Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.

Additional Fees Apply:
Application Fee $65 per adult
Administration Fee $195
Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds)
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Winter Nellis Circle have any available units?
200 Winter Nellis Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 200 Winter Nellis Circle have?
Some of 200 Winter Nellis Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Winter Nellis Circle currently offering any rent specials?
200 Winter Nellis Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Winter Nellis Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Winter Nellis Circle is pet friendly.
Does 200 Winter Nellis Circle offer parking?
Yes, 200 Winter Nellis Circle offers parking.
Does 200 Winter Nellis Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Winter Nellis Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Winter Nellis Circle have a pool?
Yes, 200 Winter Nellis Circle has a pool.
Does 200 Winter Nellis Circle have accessible units?
No, 200 Winter Nellis Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Winter Nellis Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Winter Nellis Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Winter Nellis Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Winter Nellis Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

