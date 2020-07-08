200 Winter Nellis Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/92b1eda006 ----

OF - Beautiful Townhouse located between Downtown Winter Garden and Winter Garden Village Mall in the Orchard gated Community. End unit with no rear neighbors, natural area in back and retention pond on the side. Upgraded kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Cherry cabinets. Quality appliances: HE Washer & Dryer, Dual ovens, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Microwave, and dishwasher. Two car attached Garage with independent doors. Master bedroom with Tray ceilings, Large walk-in closet and master bath with jetted tub and dual sinks. Two bonus rooms including den/office and built-in planning area. Community pool and playground. This is the one you\'ve been looking for. Don\'t delay, apply today!



*Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.



Additional Fees Apply:

Application Fee $65 per adult

Administration Fee $195

Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds)

(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)



Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.