1825 Morning Sky Drive

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/97efbdc06b ---- Very spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a large bonus room in nice gated community. Screened in back porch and brand new carpets. This great house is close all the shopping and dining of the Winter Garden Village and is very convenient to the 429 and turnpike. To schedule to see the property call 407-499-8090 enter the house number 1825 and you will be sent via text or email the showing schedule. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. NOTE: Separate HOA approval and application may apply. PETS NEGOTIABLE Please do not go to this property without an appointment as it is currently occupied. This property will be available for move-in on or around the beginning of August.