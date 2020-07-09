1609 Priory Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3/2.5 townhome in the gated community of Westbrook at Stoneybrook West, located in Winter Garden, will be available 9/28/18. Stoneybrook West community offers residents a community pool and playground. This impressive 2-car garage home features high ceilings, with carpet and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen features elegant stainless steel appliances, plenty of countertop space and gorgeous cabinetry. All bedrooms are located upstairs. The vast master bedroom features a large walk in closet with master bath featuring an extended dual sink vanity and step-in shower. Washer & dryer are included, located within inside laundry. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and major roads. Pets will be considered. Per HOA, max 2 pets allowed per unit.

Contact us to schedule a showing.