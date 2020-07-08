15855 TURKEY ISLAND CIRCLE

Amenities

Luxurious Lakefront Living- Emerald Point is a gated community within Hickory Hammock that is an intimate and private enclave of only 28 lakefront homes. The access is via one roadway, making this feel like a private island. Surrounded by 2419 acres of beautiful Johns Lake, you can enjoy the sunrise and sunsets while you feel you are in your own little paradise. This home is spectacular from the moment you drive up â" it energizes all your senses in each room and is situated on .50 acres with approx. 108 feet of Lake frontage and is located next to a park that has large oak trees and lots of green space. You can enjoy all the resort-style amenities of Hickory Hammock which includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, large resort style pool, tennis courts, sand volleyball court, Johns Lake viewing dock, walking tails, pet park and a playground. You will feel like you are in your own little paradise, yet you are close to everything. Easy access to the 429 and the Florida Turnpike puts you within 36 minutes from the Orlando International Airport and within minutes from Historic Downtown Winter Garden, Disney World, Restaurants, shopping and Orlandoâs other attractions. Please ask for the Marketing Attachment, which will give you the inside details of this lovely home.