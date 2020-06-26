15669 Citrus Harvest Road

Amenities

Beautiful 3B/2B Home at Hickory Hammock in Winter Garden - Hickory Hammock features an amazing location, but inside this gated community you will find it rich with amenities! Homeowners can take advantage of the fitness center, the large resort style pool, two tennis courts, volleyball courts, a community viewing dock situated on John's Lake, walking trails throughout the community, a playground and so much more! This beautiful lakefront community offers you a perfect location, a stunning home and amazing amenities throughout! Hickory Hammock has a home for you!



Homeowners enjoy the peaceful setting while also appreciate the convenience to everyday needs, including easy access to 429 and the Florida Turnpike. This community offers an easy drive to Orlando as well as the airport, Disney World, Universal Studios, and many different attractions! This community is also located just minutes from Fowler's Grove Shopping Center and Stoneybrook Golf Course. Hickory Hammock is proud to be located in the Orange School District serving Whispering Oak Elementary, Sunridge Middle School and West Orange High School.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2565643)