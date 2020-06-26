All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 15669 Citrus Harvest Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
15669 Citrus Harvest Road
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

15669 Citrus Harvest Road

15669 Citrus Harvest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15669 Citrus Harvest Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 3B/2B Home at Hickory Hammock in Winter Garden - Hickory Hammock features an amazing location, but inside this gated community you will find it rich with amenities! Homeowners can take advantage of the fitness center, the large resort style pool, two tennis courts, volleyball courts, a community viewing dock situated on John's Lake, walking trails throughout the community, a playground and so much more! This beautiful lakefront community offers you a perfect location, a stunning home and amazing amenities throughout! Hickory Hammock has a home for you!

Homeowners enjoy the peaceful setting while also appreciate the convenience to everyday needs, including easy access to 429 and the Florida Turnpike. This community offers an easy drive to Orlando as well as the airport, Disney World, Universal Studios, and many different attractions! This community is also located just minutes from Fowler's Grove Shopping Center and Stoneybrook Golf Course. Hickory Hammock is proud to be located in the Orange School District serving Whispering Oak Elementary, Sunridge Middle School and West Orange High School.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2565643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15669 Citrus Harvest Road have any available units?
15669 Citrus Harvest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15669 Citrus Harvest Road have?
Some of 15669 Citrus Harvest Road's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15669 Citrus Harvest Road currently offering any rent specials?
15669 Citrus Harvest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15669 Citrus Harvest Road pet-friendly?
No, 15669 Citrus Harvest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 15669 Citrus Harvest Road offer parking?
No, 15669 Citrus Harvest Road does not offer parking.
Does 15669 Citrus Harvest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15669 Citrus Harvest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15669 Citrus Harvest Road have a pool?
Yes, 15669 Citrus Harvest Road has a pool.
Does 15669 Citrus Harvest Road have accessible units?
No, 15669 Citrus Harvest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15669 Citrus Harvest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15669 Citrus Harvest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15669 Citrus Harvest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15669 Citrus Harvest Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College