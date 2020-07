Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool basketball court range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Enjoy this beautiful & cozy townhome just minutes from popular Downtown Winter Garden and great access to the turnpike! Private side entry. The Gated Community of Tucker Oaks in which this townhome is located in, features a community pool, basketball courts, walking trails and a beautiful fountain pond. You will be quick to notice that the community is well taken care of and you will want to live there. Schedule your private showing today..