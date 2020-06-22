Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool garage

15350 Oak Apple Court Available 01/04/19 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent at 15350 Oak Apple Court Winter Garden, FL 34787 - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent at 15350 Oak Apple Court Winter Garden, FL 34787; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, 2 car garage. Call to schedule a showing. Near the heart of Winter Garden, conveniently located off Highway 50, near Florida's Turnpike, easy access to shopping and commute to work, gated community. Community pool, park, picnic area, club house, basketball court ); two car garage, ceramic tiles in all wet areas, all appliances included including microwave, smooth top range, washer and dryer, side-by-side refrigerator.



Description: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Driving Directions: Take Highway 50 West of State Road 545; Left onto Tucker Oaks Blvd.; Left onto Broken Oak Drive; Left onto Georgia Oak Place; Left onto Oak Apple Court



(RLNE3759786)