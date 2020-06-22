All apartments in Winter Garden
Winter Garden, FL
15350 Oak Apple Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15350 Oak Apple Court

15350 Oak Apple Court · No Longer Available
Location

15350 Oak Apple Court, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
garage
15350 Oak Apple Court Available 01/04/19 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent at 15350 Oak Apple Court Winter Garden, FL 34787 - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent at 15350 Oak Apple Court Winter Garden, FL 34787; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, 2 car garage. Call to schedule a showing. Near the heart of Winter Garden, conveniently located off Highway 50, near Florida's Turnpike, easy access to shopping and commute to work, gated community. Community pool, park, picnic area, club house, basketball court ); two car garage, ceramic tiles in all wet areas, all appliances included including microwave, smooth top range, washer and dryer, side-by-side refrigerator.

Description: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Driving Directions: Take Highway 50 West of State Road 545; Left onto Tucker Oaks Blvd.; Left onto Broken Oak Drive; Left onto Georgia Oak Place; Left onto Oak Apple Court

(RLNE3759786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15350 Oak Apple Court have any available units?
15350 Oak Apple Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15350 Oak Apple Court have?
Some of 15350 Oak Apple Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15350 Oak Apple Court currently offering any rent specials?
15350 Oak Apple Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15350 Oak Apple Court pet-friendly?
No, 15350 Oak Apple Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 15350 Oak Apple Court offer parking?
Yes, 15350 Oak Apple Court does offer parking.
Does 15350 Oak Apple Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15350 Oak Apple Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15350 Oak Apple Court have a pool?
Yes, 15350 Oak Apple Court has a pool.
Does 15350 Oak Apple Court have accessible units?
No, 15350 Oak Apple Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15350 Oak Apple Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15350 Oak Apple Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 15350 Oak Apple Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15350 Oak Apple Court has units with air conditioning.
