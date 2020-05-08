All apartments in Winter Garden
1520 Scarlet Oak Loop

Location

1520 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1783746028 ----
This Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo is located in an amenity-rich gated community featuring matured trees, park and playground, BBQ Area, Basketball Court, Community Pool and much more. The home looks and feels brand new and features a spacious split bedroom floor plan with granite countertops in the kitchen and ceramic tile throughout the main living areas with carpets upstairs and in the bedrooms. This home is conveniently located off of HWY 50 with easy access to all major roads, within close proximity of shopping, recreational activities and restaurants. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee) Call Mo at 407-571-1441 Now to Schedule your Showing.

2 Car Garage
Basketball Courts
Carpet
Ceramic Tile
Granite Countertops
Pool
Possible With Approval
Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop have any available units?
1520 Scarlet Oak Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop have?
Some of 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Scarlet Oak Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop offers parking.
Does 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop has a pool.
Does 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop have accessible units?
No, 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 Scarlet Oak Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
