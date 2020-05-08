1520 Scarlet Oak Loop

Amenities

This Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo is located in an amenity-rich gated community featuring matured trees, park and playground, BBQ Area, Basketball Court, Community Pool and much more. The home looks and feels brand new and features a spacious split bedroom floor plan with granite countertops in the kitchen and ceramic tile throughout the main living areas with carpets upstairs and in the bedrooms. This home is conveniently located off of HWY 50 with easy access to all major roads, within close proximity of shopping, recreational activities and restaurants. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee) Call Mo at 407-571-1441 Now to Schedule your Showing.



