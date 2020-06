Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Gated Tucker Oaks! - Beautiful Condo in the sought after neighborhood of TUCKER OAKS a GATED COMMUNITY located minutes away from the FLORIDA TURNPIKE, desirable HISTORIC DOWNTOWN DISTRICT and WEST ORANGE BIKE TRAIL. This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom condo was the former model for D R Horton. The owner installed a Reverse Osmosis Water Purifier, Ring Doorbell, NEST thermostat and Water Softener System. Upgraded fans throughout the house and in the garage. Enjoy your weekends at the FAMOUS FARMER'S MARKET or walk to the community pool and covered cabanas. Professionally managed by Atrium Management.

To schedule a private showing please call 407-585-2721



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program**



