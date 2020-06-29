1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE

Amenities

Maintenance-free living!! All exterior maintenance, including the roof is included with your rental fee. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath split plan in the desirable gated community of Tucker Oaks. This Condo's living areas are on the second floor and the one car garage is on the first floor. This condo features a great room, Dining room, and two large bedrooms. Firewall between the next unit and sprinkler heads throughout the living space. This condo is conveniently located so you can walk to the community pool or enjoy the community playground. Exterior stucco and new flooring on the balcony were redone in 2017. Tucker Oaks Community is just minutes away from local shopping and restaurant with easy access to the turnpike, 408 and 429. Available April 1st.