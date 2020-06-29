All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:18 AM

1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE

1476 Broken Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1476 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Maintenance-free living!! All exterior maintenance, including the roof is included with your rental fee. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath split plan in the desirable gated community of Tucker Oaks. This Condo's living areas are on the second floor and the one car garage is on the first floor. This condo features a great room, Dining room, and two large bedrooms. Firewall between the next unit and sprinkler heads throughout the living space. This condo is conveniently located so you can walk to the community pool or enjoy the community playground. Exterior stucco and new flooring on the balcony were redone in 2017. Tucker Oaks Community is just minutes away from local shopping and restaurant with easy access to the turnpike, 408 and 429. Available April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have any available units?
1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1476 BROKEN OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

